Prime

Uganda in the world: 2022 will be close to the beaten path 

Author: Mr Karoli Ssemogerere is an Attorney-at-Law and an Advocate.

By  Karoli Ssemogerere

What you need to know:

  • 2022 will remain a mixed bag for everyone...

Parliament recessed 2021 with the estimates for the 2022/2023 financial year. Government estimates the resource envelope at Shs43 trillion down from Shs 44 trillion. Domestic revenues are about Shs25 trillion, donor and grant-in-aid about Shs10 trillion and the rest covered by domestic borrowing. Ahead of 2022, government made some crystal promises to improve wages for “science-trained teachers”, doctors and medical workers and some tax expenditure towards imported vehicles. For most of the rest of the civil service, wages will remain flat. 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.