What changes do we have to make in 2024?

In the holiday season, folks make lots of new year resolutions, travel more, exercise more, stress less, and so on. 2023 has been a unique year, full of its challenges and promises.

First is to focus on the good news. Uganda will host the CECAFA 2027 tournament. It will be time for the soccer fraternity to exercise its access at the highest levels of government. Will it be First Lady Janet Kataaha Museveni to kick off the players in Mandela National Stadium, or Speaker of Parliament Annet Among and her husband MP Moses Magogo? Do we expect any surprises in 2026, that may lead to cancellation of the tournament? Maybe not.

In 2023, the rain behaved mostly in the second half of the year. Markets are flush with foodstuffs, in an otherwise challenging economy. A trip on a busy day from Entebbe to Kampala, 51km, you may observe at least 100 firearms on the ready but mostly for deterrence purposes.

Uganda is a unique country, where Ugandans freely challenge authority. Traffic policemen negotiate with their culprits mentioning the economy as the reason. In 2023, Civil Aviation Authority had to major cleanup at the airport after airport users rioted over the kitu kidogo culture that was ruining the reputation of the airport.

Uganda’s notoriously skill rich and resource poor healthcare sector received a boost when the Speaker Annet Among, age 49 delivered a healthy pair of baby boys at Kampala Hospital.

In the parliamentary chamber are former staff of this hospital. Hon. Michael Bukenya, the Member of Parliament from Bukuya, Kassanda. She went further to bring to the front page that Mulago is ready for business. In our new year resolutions, taking into account our infirmities, we should visit our local Mulago and identify life saving resources in case of need, and know the requirements.

If you are an expectant mother, it is Kawempe, if it is a mental issue, go to Butabika, and so on. Uganda Cancer Institute continues managing what is now a growing epidemic in the country.

Even the HIV-Aids corner reported an uptick in new infections. The net result of rapid tests has been the discarding of condoms whose demand went down in 2022.

In the Rwenzori region, security issues normally come to the fore around Christmas. DRC is holding a general election. ADF is lurking at the border. UPDF’s air assaults on camps in the DRC have driven ADF into Uganda where they are causing havoc. I advised a newly appointed High Court Judge to beware of security on upcountry roads in the region.

Busoga dominated the social calendar in 2023. First the big feasts of Martyrs Day, animated at the Catholic shrine by Jinja Diocese, Nyege Nyege and the Royal Wedding gave Busoga fresh coverage, a fresh perspective, as Jinja successfully wore of its old image of a dying industrial town to bring million-dollar homes, apartment blocks into perspective.

ABSA, a big 5 bank, earned the wrath of the public when they refused to contribute to the Kyabazinga’s wedding. I met Justine Kasule Lumumba at a funeral in Muyenga in November, shook her hand and congratulated her for presiding over all these mikolo.

The Treasury on “watch” finally made both November and December payroll on December 20. Such is the informality of life in Uganda.

In 2022, Mr Ramathan Ggoobi, the Treasury Secretary, made the same payroll on November 20 and December 9. He is late but not out of a job.

Everywhere else, everyone is adjusting to the economy. Prof Ponsiano Serumaga Mulema, NRM’s first Finance Minister, almost used to choke on the word at the dispatch box. Ugandans had abandoned production for commerce. He was a Professor of Commerce and knew his facts.

In 2023, Ugandans began a new daring yet enticing mix of infotainment, emikolo, and some work. If you go formal, URA will go after you, no jokes, ask Nile Breweries, Merry Christmas 2023.