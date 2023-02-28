Excellent storytelling about Africa not a monopoly of the African

Dear Tingasiga:

The African bibliophile is spoiled for riches, regardless of one’s preferred genre. Older generation African fiction and nonfiction writers have brought me immense pleasure.

Modern African writers have also given me enlightening education and entertainment that has shaped my largely positive image of our continent.

However, storytelling about Africa is not the monopoly of the African. Reading people such as Alan Paton (Cry, the Beloved Country, 1948), and Howard W. French (A Continent for the Taking, 2005; Born in Blackness: Africa, Africans, and the Making of the Modern World, 1471 to the Second World War, 2021) illustrates the point. My top three non-African writers who have superbly told our stories, fiction, and non-fiction, are Joseph Conrad (Heart of Darkness, 1899), Elspeth Huxley (The Sorcerer’s Apprentice: A journey through East Africa, 1948; Four Guineas: A journey Through West Africa, 1954), and Adam Hochschild (King Leopold’s Ghost, 1998).

Heart of Darkness, first serialised in a British magazine in 1899, and published as a book in 1902, is essential reading and re-reading for those who love masterful storytelling that offers a deep look at humanity intoxicated with power and control. At once infuriating and thrilling, this is Joseph Conrad’s most famous and controversial novel. Conrad paints an image of a tranquil Europe and a terrifying Africa, with an unmissable contrast between life on the safe River Thames and the dangerous River Congo. However, a closer reading reveals that Conrad’s story is an indictment of the universal human condition.

Chinua Achebe considered Conrad to have been “a thoroughgoing racist.” Perhaps. Or perhaps not. In a famous lecture in 1975, Achebe described Heart of Darkness as “an offensive and deplorable book” that dehumanized Africans and perpetuated the stereotype that has continued to inform the racist’s opinion of our race. I disagree with Achebe. I subscribe to the view that in Heart of Darkness, Conrad captured the times in which he wrote and succeeded in exposing the horror of European colonialism and imperialism. He masterfully painted a picture that revealed the capacity of human evil in search of treasure.

“The horror! The horror!” These were the last words of the mysterious Mr. Kurtz, a prototype of those who have exploited Congo for centuries and have, in turn, been destroyed by that complex country. The horror of Congo, midwifed by European fortune hunters, Arab slave traders, colonial administrators, Mobutu Sese Seko and other post-1960 rulers, and more recent invaders and exploiters from the East who have intensified the heart of darkness that is the Congo Free State, is superbly narrated by Charles Marlow, the captain of a river steamboat for an ivory trading company. This is essential reading.

King Leopold’s Ghost, published 99 years after Conrad’s masterpiece, is the history of the Congo Free State from first contact with the Europeans. It is a gripping, true and thorough account of how King Leopold II of Belgium turned that territory into the heart of darkness. Greed, human enslavement, a holocaust, extraordinary bestiality by the King’s agents and other fortune hunters, the corruption and abuse of power.

This is an indispensable book about Congo, a must read for all who want to understand the formation of one of the saddest countries on Earth. It is a masterful argument that savagery is a shared trait by all races. The European and the African are the same, except for a meaningless difference in complexion. They all have the good, the bad and the ugly souls that form the mosaic of fallible man. In Congo, European savagery outdid African efforts in that darkest world of bestiality, complete with collecting human hands and heads as trophies celebrating European exploits on behalf of Leopold II. Hochschild reported that ten million Congolese Africans were killed between 1885 and 1908.

The book is more than an account of the horror of Leopold’s terrorism. It is the story of uncontrolled, unaccountable human power over fellow humans, manifest today in the various forms of autocratic and dictatorial rule that continue to be inflicted on so-called citizens of some countries.

Not all my favoured books about old Africa are dark and depressing. Some of my favourites are excellent travelogues by Elspeth Huxley (1907-1997), whose life is told in a biography by C. S. Nicholls (Thomas Dunne Books, 2002). Huxley was an Anglo-Kenyan woman whose literary work on colonial Kenya and East Africa stands tall among the many books on the subject. Her books are witty, vividly descriptive of her subjects, and unafraid to say things as she saw them, unworried bout political correctness.

Huxley left us a large body of work. Best known for The Flame Trees of Thika, and The Mottled Lizard, she authored more than 40 books. My top favourite Huxley is “The Sorcerer’s Apprentice: A journey through East Africa” that was first published in 1948. This is a first-rate travel journal that beautifully paints an image of a colonial East Africa at a crossroads. Between February and June of 1947, Huxley, a long-term English settler in Kenya, travelled through Eastern Kenya, then to Tanganyika, Zanzibar, back to Tanganyika, on to Uganda, where her itinerary crisscrossed the country, offering her insights that she recorded for us, before heading back to Nairobi through Western Kenya.

Huxley’s journal captured her observations of the countries and her interactions with people – the governors and the governed. She reports on the state of the politics, the economics, the agro-industry, and traditions in transition. It is an exhilarating, and enlightening read, flawlessly presented in a language devoid of political correctness.

This was a masterfully written journal that laid bare the clash between the idealism of the colonial do-gooders and the reality of an East Africa that was rapidly moving towards a new era – one for which the sorcerer (Britain) and his apprentice (Europeanized African) were ill prepared. More than 75 years after Huxley’s trip, one reads her account with the advantage of hindsight and readily understands questions she raised.

One hopes that younger African students will find time to plumb the great wealth of such literature from the past which, in my view, is indispensable intellectual nourishment.