Five African stories that remain central to my reading

Dear Tingasiga:

By God’s grace, my eyesight remains serviceable, enabling me to indulge an addiction to great literature. Time off work offers me plenty of opportunities to drink from the inexhaustible well overflowing with true and fictional stories from Africa’s past. A good number of excellent novels by living young African writers have been added to my bookshelves. However, I find myself reaching for the great masters of both fiction and dramatized biography, perhaps because they plumb a past to which I remain captive.

Without doubt, “God’s Bits of Wood” by Ousmane Sembene remains my top choice among the great novels from Africa. “The last rays of the sun filtered through a shredded lacework of clouds,” reads the first sentence of the novel. What follows is a brilliant telling of a story, based on the 1947-48 strike by the workers on the Dakar-Niger railway. Ousmane Sembene, a native of Senegal, brings to life the epic struggle of a colonized people, their triumphs and tragedies and the outstanding role played by women in that seminal event that galvanized Senegalese in a political struggle for freedom. Sembene himself participated in the strike in 1947.

Ousmane Sembene, who was best known for his celebrated film production, was a man of very little formal education (he dropped out of primary school) but a giant among the intellectuals. I pray that one of my children reads God’s Bits of Wood to me when my eyes are no longer in use, days before my sojourn on Earth ends.

No doubt Chinua Achebe’s “Things Fall Apart”, his Magnum Opus, competes with Sembene’s God’s Bits of Wood for my literary attention. Few would dispute its place of honour alongside the greatest works of literature. It is a novel to which I have returned several times over the years, one which I have recommended to dozens of young minds born or raised in North America, as an introduction to their African roots. Many have become Achebe-devotees, much to my joy and assurance that the trans-Atlantic cord is secure.

Things Fall Apart is a story that is history. The clash between traditional Africa and the invading Englishmen has receded into the mists of a past that will never return. It is a story that set the stage for what was yet to come, a monumental change of fortune that would convert Africans into pseudo-Europeans, even as it allowed us to speak for ourselves.

Things Fall Apart, like “Arrow of God” (a story about Ezeulu, the Chief Priest, in a struggle against colonialism, cultural disruption and a new religion that was about to permanently change his world), are outstanding narratives about what was, and how the end of post-slave-trade Africa began. Add Achebe’s “No Longer at Ease” (a masterfully told story about Obi, Western education, Africa in transition from colonial rule, and corruption), and you get a trilogy that nourishes one’s love affair with fine stories told by the fireplace.

My recent re-reads have included the English translation (by G.D. Pickett) of D.T. Niane’s part history/part legend of Sundiata Keita, the thirteenth century founder of the Great Empire of Mali, and great uncle of the famous Mansa Musa. It is a short but very captivating story, only 84 pages long. This is classic story telling from a very distant past, which has come down the ages through the oral tradition, perhaps embellished and sweetened by the griots and other sages of Mali, until Niane put pen to paper and published this book in French in 1960.

The author acknowledges in the preface that “this book is primarily the work of an obscure griot from the village of Djeliba Koro in the circumscription of Siguiri in Guinea. I owe everything to him.” Niane adds later: “I am nothing more than a translator...” One imagines listening to a griot recounting this story by the fireplace. The language is highly accessible. We read: “Sogolon’s son was now ten. The name Sogolon Djarta in the rapid Mandingo language became Sundiata or Sondjata. He was a lad full of strength; his arms had the strength of ten and his biceps inspired fear in his companions. He already had that authoritative way of speaking which belongs to those who are destined to command.”

The storyteller, now in full flight, takes us through delightful passages upon passages that bring old Africa alive. Like this one: “We are now coming to the great moments in the life of Sundiata. The exile will end, and another sun will arise. It is the sun of Sundiata. Griots know the history of kings and kingdoms and that is why they are the best counsellors of kings. Every king wants to have a singer to perpetuate his memory, for it is the griot who rescues the memories of kings from oblivion, as men have short memories.

“Kings have prescribed destinies just like men, and seers who probe the future know it. They have knowledge of the future, whereas we griots are depositories of the knowledge of the past. But whoever knows the history of a country can read its future. Other peoples use writing to record the past, but this invention has killed the faculty of memory among them. They do not feel the past anymore, for writing lacks the warmth of the human voice. With them everybody thinks he knows, whereas learning should be a secret. The prophets did not write, and their words have been all the more vivid as a result. What paltry learning is that which is congealed in dumb books!

“I, Djeli Mamoudou Kouyate, am the result of a long tradition. For generations we have passed on the history of kings from father to son. The narrative was passed on to me without alteration and I delivered it without alteration, for I received it free from all untruth. Listen now to the story of Sundiata, the Na’Kamma, the man who had a mission to accomplish.”

One reads priceless gems of wisdom, told by the Djeli (griot), such as these: “The silk-cotton tree emerges from a tiny seed.” “Modesty is the portion of the average man, but superior men are ignorant of humility.” “The day you are fortunate is also the day when you are the most unfortunate, for in good fortune you cannot imagine what suffering is.” This is history told the African way, the way we learnt our past sitting by the fireplace, drinking from wells of knowledge and wisdom that had been passed on to our grandparents, our uncles, and our aunts, as they told us stories that have now been swallowed by the dark hole of our vanishing oral depositories.

I will return to these books, again and again. Younger bibliophiles who may not have ventured much into our past, should visit these five books. They are essential reading.