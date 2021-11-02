Author, Muniini K Mulera. PHOTO/FILE 

Florence Lubega: Trailblazer with a story to be told

By  Muniini K. Mulera

Dear Tingasiga:
 Ms Florence Alice Lubega, who departed Earth on October 28, just eight days shy of turning 104, may well be the last member of independent Uganda’s first Parliament to die. My uncertainty reflects the awfully inadequate documentation of the lives of our immediate post-independence leaders.
 That was a generation that enjoyed well-earned reverence. Not only were they pioneers in that important role, most performed their duties with dignity, humility, and evident commitment to their contracts as representatives of their constituents.
  
 Sadly, searching the internet for mention of that generation of leaders yields a blank for most of them. This includes people who served as cabinet ministers in the 1960s. Lost records, poorly archived documents, relegation to irrelevance by their successors and our aversion to recording our complete history have conspired to bury these men and women into a black hole.  
 It is not too late to rectify this. Besides records that may be available in Uganda and the United Kingdom, the offspring of that cohort are still alive. Some people who were young government officers in the 1960s are also alive and endowed with clear memories. Our historians should tap them before it is too late.

