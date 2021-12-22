Prime

Prof Ngalamu, my classmate with healing laughter

Author, Muniini K Mulera. PHOTO/FILE 

By  Muniini K. Mulera Mulera

What you need to know:

Jack, a native of South Sudan, was really a Ugandan. Buried in Mundri, Amadi State, South Sudan on December 18, 2021, he lives on in our hearts and memories.  I hear him laugh. I see him smile.

Dear Tingasiga:

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.