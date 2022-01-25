Africa rising; the tale of two economies

Author, Nicholas Sengoba. PHOTO/FILE/COURTESY

By  Nicholas Sengoba

What you need to know:

  • Almost every assertion is followed up with statistics and figures that leave one in no doubt about the authenticity of the reports. Theirs is a tale of robust economies that are performing well on all leading and lagging macroeconomic indicators.

Almost every day you read optimistic reports and forecasts about the state of an African economy. They are typically written by experts or consultants from internationally acclaimed universities and institutions like the World Bank or local authorities whose word in economic matters is bond.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.