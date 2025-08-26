Among vs Kadaga: Solving Museveni’s NRM generational dilemma

What he smartly did over the last 39 years was to allow whoever cared to prosper economically while he centralised political and, most important of all, coercive power to himself. He may strike anyone by legally questioning their wealth, putting roadblocks in their way to crash this life like and if all fails, setting the dogs on them. So there is a whole generation of leaders with money but without a political base or viable to mount a challenge against him.

People with long CVs and what they think is their support base, like Kadaga presents herself are the type that may not be easy to control. In fact, highlighting their help and contribution to the survival of NRM is viewed with disdain, almost as ‘blackmail,’ which Museveni does not take lightly. She tried this when she was Speaker, passing off as independent minded and that was noted by Museveni and NRM.

That is why Among is marketing herself as a person who ‘will never bring a Bill that is against the president or the party.’ She is on record for passing a law in Parliament where the majority voted against by acclamation.

She is grateful to the President for her current political, social and above all economic fortunes as Speaker of the Parliament in a party she joined less than 10 years ago. She has built a patronage network that extends far into the realm of the Opposition. She is playing a very useful role of weakening the Opposition in an environment where the disorganised, money minded NRM is not getting any stronger.

The story of John Patrick Amama Mbabazi is still fresh. He was praised as the natural successor because he started the movement and had been a ‘super minister.’ He allegedly had many of his loyalists padded in the civil and security services.

He was ambushed and shut out of the party by the Evelyne Anite-sponsored request to Museveni to continue leading the party. He tried to compete on his own and ended up back in the stable in a humble role of ‘working with the President,’ whom he wanted to unseat.

In the next 10 years, for his survival, Museveni will bring in people from outside the NRM. They will pay him with gratitude. He will rehabilitate and elevate them, causing a lot of envy to the new comers. Some in the NRM will outdo themselves for his attention and favour. That is the foundation on which he will build on as NRM transits to the next generation.

The smarter politicians now should look out for who Museveni is likely to hand over to and start aligning themselves to that person for a brighter future. They should learn from Kodak, the photographic company of old. Kodak cameras, which used films were phased out by the age of digital photography. Their rich history did not matter.

The film could not be saved by ring-fencing.

The talk by the likes of Kadaga about past contributions can not secure a future with new people and realities. Kadaga and Among are in the NRM movie. The one who understands that it is Museveni’s movie crafted for his own survival will carry the day. By the look of things, Kadaga’s work is cut out. This one is Among’s to lose.

Nicholas Sengoba: Plainly speaking

X: @nsengoba



