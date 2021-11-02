ARVs the great miracle of our times

Anyone who lived in the late 80s even with the slightest interest in what was going on, knows about the disease called Aids.

The Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome was a very baffling condition. ‘Slim,’ it was called as victims lost a lot of weight, suffered from hair loss and had their skin visited by boils and ulcers. With a severely compromised immune system, patients hosted all manner of ailments which soon led to the grave.

Because the earliest cases were recorded in southern Uganda near the border with Tanzania, many people in Kampala and other areas assumed it was a Masaka ‘villagers’ disease.’ Then it became prominent among sex workers and it was claimed to be a disease for the promiscuous and the immoral. Soon it became prevalent among soldiers who moved from place to place while executing the wars of the time. Distinguished people, big men and women plus other public figures followed suit and died after ‘a long illness’.

Before long, our neighbours, then friends and family and even ‘happily married couples’ became afflicted. By that time, even the clergy had joined the list.

That is when many realised that it was a ‘democratic’ disease that claimed the lives of even the most respected medical workers who by now were struggling to provide answers to many anxious patients.

So befuddling it was, that a vast number ascribed the mystery to witchcraft. And boy, the traditional healer made a killing until he also got infected and died.

All sorts of remedies sprung up including the famous miraculously curative soil from a one Nanyonga in Rakai in the early 1990s. Many among the elite and those who would ordinarily boast of being ‘rational’, made the trip to Rakai to ‘save’ their lives or those of their loved ones.

Meanwhile, on the international scene there was a drug in the US; Azidothymidine, commonly known as AZT, which was approved by the US Food and Drug Authority almost seven years after Aids had taken its toll on the world. It was a drug that had been shelved in the 1960s as a failed cancer treatment.

It became the first attempt and mostly the rich had access. Then we had Kemron developed by scientist in Kenya and Miriandina made by the late Dr Kabalu Ssali of Uganda. It turns out, all these attempts were efforts by humanity to save itself by clutching at whatever straw availed itself. Unfortunately, these only postponed the day of judgment. Meanwhile in Uganda, Aids remained a death sentence that spared no one including new born babies and the youth. If a person lost weight or had diarrhoea, those around would whisper the euphemism that they had ‘knocked’, had been ‘scooped’ or ‘injured.’

Then came Philly Bongole Lutaaya; the great Ugandan musician who went public about his struggle with full blown Aids. His song Alone And Frightened is still a stark reminder of all that came with this debilitating disease.

It shook many to the reality of the disease and by this time campaigns by the government aimed at limiting the spread of the disease were in full gear. The ABC strategy became the first line of defence. It basically targeted abstinence, being faithful to one sexual partner or using a condom.

Much as all this helped, still many people were evidently (going by the visible signs and symptoms) still being infected and dying after ‘a long illness’. Though almost every household was affected, Aids still remained something shameful; to be associated with moral failure. But while all this was happening, in the background the world of science was working round the clock to find a cure.

Last week, I bumped into someone who I had not seen for almost two decades. The last time we met, he had taken a detour to a cul de sac leading to the grave. Full blown Aids had ravaged his body to a point of no return.

He told me one of the greatest positive stories I have heard in a long time. A doctor in a village clinic heard about his case. He swung in action and moved miles (on his own volition without asking for a penny) to his home and counseled him about the development in the treatment of HIV/Aids.

They started on a journey of healing. His CD4 count was brought back to normal as the viral load gradually went down. He now tests negative for HIV. And yes he has fathered several healthy children - from different women whom he claims know about his condition and always remind him to take his drugs.

A medical doctor who has been treating this disease from the 80s impressed me with the marvels of Antiretroviral treatment in managing HIV/Aids.

He said, without ARVs, the infections would by now have overwhelmed humanity to a scale that the healthcare system would have no room for treating other ailments.

There are more than 40 drugs to choose from and the right combination will do one wonders.

He says that currently there are so many people who take the drugs and one cannot tell by merely looking at them and in many cases by simple testing, that they have been afflicted by HIV.

The secret is getting tested and when found positive, start taking the medicines continuously as guided by the medical professionals.

Probably the best part of the story is that the drugs are available at most government health facilities and are supplied free of charge.

Of course this is not a licence to forget about the ABC strategy. It is only a message of hope you have or know someone that has been exposed to the virus, that it is not a death sentence.

The miracles of science have got you back. Don’t give up. Just rise up like Lazarus did from the dead, and take it.

