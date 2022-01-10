Prime

Bail,vaccination; the State is failing

Author, Nicholas Sengoba. PHOTO/FILE/COURTESY

By  Nicholas Sengoba

What you need to know:

  • Court is a different ball game all together. To prove matters there requires more than torturing suspects to get information. You can’t scare evidence into existence. That is the frustration the State now has to deal with. 

We are still discussing the issue of bail. The Opposition are uncomfortable with a proposal of alleged ‘guidelines’ from within the Judiciary to judicial officers on granting bail to suspects.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.