Better to count than to have votes

Under normal circumstances an election is decided by popularity. The candidate with the greatest number of votes carries the day.

In the just concluded by-election for the District Chairperson of Kayunga there was a lot of dissatisfaction with the results that the Electoral Commission announced. The leading Opposition party candidate, who by the look of things and the tallying of most of the votes at the polling stations, was apparently in the lead. She came second and cried fraud.

Looking back, it was always going to be tough for the Opposition. The returns from the general elections held in January 2021 complicated elections in the Buganda region.

NRM had always fared well even on very bad days. This time a wave left the party holding an almost empty bag in the populous region. This region is significant for it produces most of the economic activity of the country and is the nerve centre for almost everything.

To win an election and lose this region makes a statement, especially for a President and government that loves to emphasise that they have done more than anyone else in improving the lives of the people in the area. It is viewed as a huge slap in the face.

The President angrily charged that the Opposition had played the tribal card to push NRM aside. Never mind that the nationalist NRM swept most of western Uganda.

If it miffed the President, it also created another dilemma. Word has it that most of the NRM leaders in Buganda are viewed as not doing much to sell the President and the party in the region. Some have been accused by their rivals of silently being in bed with the Opposition.

That could mean the end of a politicians’ career because NRM like most parties in Uganda is mainly about the leader of the party.

The Kayunga by-election presented an opportunity for politicians to prove themselves and catch the eye of the President. A loss by the NRM candidate would have been rubbing salt in the January wound.

So they mobilised like never before. Mobilisation here includes all manner of practices including the illegal in order to come out on top.

The failure in January turns out to be a blessing because there are now more people to fight for the party and push out those who stand in its way -for their own security in the party.

It is something that is expected to grow stronger if you understand the context in which Uganda finds itself at the moment.

Almost all power, resources and opportunities are in the hands of a small number of influential people who have the eye and ear of the President.

They have a say in the distribution of jobs, tenders you name it. The employment opportunities with job security as seen during the Covid-19 lockdowns are the ones in government. It is those in the good books of the NRM party that may be of help to stop one from being prosecuted or have their medical bills catered for abroad.

You must do all it takes to be in their good books or at least avoid being on their wrong side. This includes jumping over the law. Currently there are people who have thrown all precaution and sense through the door and gone on campaigns to show their loyalty to the President and those around him. They abuse and denigrate anyone they feel is against the cause. They support anything the government does not because it is necessarily right but mainly to catch the eye of the powers that be. This is their insurance policy taken out to remain safe in the current shaky political and economic hard times.

So, for everyone from those aspiring to stand on the NRM ticket, to those in the electoral commission who count the votes, to the security agents who guard the peace, the writing is on the wall. In some cases it also included people within the Opposition who want to be left alone in peace.

They may be excused from being visited by the State machinery, especially the coercive arm. This one has been used very often to scuttle the ambitions of those who are targeted as stumbling blocks for the NRM.

You have to read the signs of the times. NRM has to get back to its cherished position of ‘the beloved party’ in the region that saved the people from the marauding murderers of Milton Obote. It is the God-send that restored the monarch and cannot be put to shame by ‘young boys’ from the ghetto.

It is now in the interest of everyone who wants to be anyone to fight and reverse the current trend.

We are going to see more of this habit of people falling over each other to prove that the emperor is not naked in the region even if all his clothes are off.

It does not matter how ridiculous or absurd their effort will be. They can live with public shame. The most important thing is to remain in the comfort zone that puts bread on the table and pays the children’s school fees.

That is why those who watch politics in Buganda are watching the areas like the Mityana Women’s seat where the (Opposition) incumbent’s victory was cancelled by court. She will be very special to come out unscathed if at all she does not succeed in the court process. It will be more interesting if those who worked so hard in the Kayunga election are rewarded. The rest will see this as a pointer and try to outdo themselves. Like Stalin said it is not the votes that count, but those who count the votes. Blessed is he who controls the ones who count the votes. He will never be disappointed.

Mr Sengoba is a commentator on political and social issues