Coffin sellers and arms makers share the same parents

When a coffin seller says that business is bad, they are mourning the fact that people are not dying. When they pray for things to get better, it is a wish that the rate at which people die increases. Business is business, no hard feelings they deal with dead bodies.

Similarly those who sell arms and all instruments of war in the final analysis work towards threatening or total destruction of human life.

Before people die there is a process called (armed) conflict that on the surface involves contention and exchange of all manner and degree of gun fire. It ranges from small arms to intercontinental ballistic missiles.

Additionally, behind what one sees on the battlefield i.e. the small arms plus land based weapons like tanks, there is a whole range of other weapon systems in the background. These include the aerospace and naval systems and of late cyber security systems.

The success of the global arms trade revolves around conflicts. Their clients are of two categories. The most obvious are the protagonists seeking weapons and defense systems for execution of wars on the battlefield. The second are those that desire to have a deterrent or threat to potential war mongers. The Logic. One thinks twice before attacking another who is well or better equipped than they are. So you pile up the latest equipment to out compete any one country or group that may harbor ideas of conflict. Because the arms business is shrouded in secrecy and confidentiality, pre-empting your would-be aggressor becomes very necessary to avoid being outwitted. This works very favourably for the arms industry as clients will keep purchasing to stay ahead of what they assume is a better equipped rival. So the arms maker is assured of a market for their deadly merchandise in both times of war and peace. What the arms business prays for is the availability of conflict, then they survive in this big money business. According to the Geneva Academy the Middle East and North Africa have more than 45 armed conflicts. The rest of Africa has more than 35 conflicts while Asia has 21. Latin America has 6 while Europe has 7 armed conflicts including the well publicized war of Russia against Ukraine.

Figures give a good picture to make meaning to all this. “Sales of arms and military services by the world’s 100 biggest defense companies rose 1.9 percent to $592BN in 2021 despite supply chain issues that held up shipments of critical components, according to new data from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI).”

Ironies continue to flourish in our midst. The main aim of the world governing body, the United Nations (UN) is to promote world peace; ‘to turn swords into ploughshares.’ Yet the leading arms exporting countries; USA, Russian Federation, China, France and the United Kingdom are permanent members of the UN Security council, with veto powers. The leading arms manufacturing companies globally are Lockheed Martin, Boeing, Northrop Grumman, Raytheon Technologies, General Dynamics in the US. Norinco and Aviation Industry Corporation of China. Then you have BAE Systems of the UK and Airbus of the European Union. Add Almaz Antey of the Russian Federation. None of them is cutting back on production of ‘defense systems.’ Neither are they simply producing for fun or to donate to the penniless and defenseless. They are doing it for gain; to recover their investments. So they can’t wait for the start of the next war or for the conflicts available to escalate.

In fact many of these companies are known to support the election of politicians who understand the dynamics of the industry -that it must sell its production and so warmongering is inevitable. History has on its pages decent governments sponsoring ‘outlaws’ like Al Qaeda to fuel wars and conflict.

Others are many times pressured to sanction wars even without proper justification. The war in Iraq to ‘destroy weapons of mass destruction’ that did not exist, was a case in point. It has left the country worse off than it was before the war. But it has also been a good market for military equipment worth billions of US Dollars.

It is obvious that we are dealing with a case of the monkey being in charge of matters of the forest. They make conditions favorable for the lucrative arms trade. The money in the global arms trade means that most of the countries that talk about peace and democracy are actually posturing. They would not thrive if there was global peace. The fact that a lot of expensive ammunition and military hardware by nature is only used once -you can’t recall and reuse a missile when launched- means that the war acts as a good source of market. All efforts will be made to ensure that conflicts remain in place or new ones are created to support the business. Russia and Ukraine are the latest. Europe and the US condemn the war but instead supply arms to fuel it further. No one knows whether the catch is in post war reconstruction deals or they are exchanging their arms for energy that has been cut off by Russia or they are using the war to try out the dexterity of their equipment. Same applies to China, and Iran’s assistance to Russia. The one between North and South Korea is a cash cow as the South is constantly running to the West to counter the threat posed by the North and its notoriety of testing missiles every often. You have China and Taiwan where the latter has the backing of the West and is a huge purchaser of all forms of hardware for its protection. The perennially fluid situation in the Middle East created when the State of Israel came into being in 1948 after parts of Palestine were carved out, is one of the fattest arms cash cows.

Most of the gulf countries have abundant resources of oil and gas. So they can easily purchase arms to defend themselves against the threat posed by the Jewish State of Israel. Israel must also be armed to the teeth because it is in the vicinity of enemy nations like Syria, Lebanon, Iran, Iraq, Egypt. etc. Interestingly they all often buy from the same source in the West.

It is very hard to imagine a world without war. It is the life line of the arms industry like death is to the coffin maker. The mother and father of these two industries are the same.