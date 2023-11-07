Corruption is preparing Uganda for a new political class

Granted, Uganda is a very corrupt country where it is no surprise when public funds are stolen with impunity.

This has been the case for the last 37 years of NRM rule and beyond. In fact, many in the media now say that corruption stories that made the successful, story breaking, Uganda Confidential newsletter of the 90s, no longer sell. They have become more of the norm than the exception.

What catches the eye is that with every passing day there seems to be an accelerated rush to grab as much as possible from the national coffers and the people of Uganda.

What Timothy Kalyegira calls ‘schizophrenic looting’. There are several questionable schemes, one of the outrageous ones being the Shs9.6 billion phantom scheme intended to ‘teach the youth how to drink coffee’.

Then the taxpayer will have to fork out Shs200 billion to ‘compensate’ a vehicle inspection company whose contract was cancelled.

After that, each vehicle owner will be set back by Shs714,000 for digital number plates that are linked to CCTV cameras, most of which have been faulted for not working. It is a project that runs in billions.

Meanwhile, the country spends Shs4 trillion annually on ‘firewood for refugees’. Other billions have gone into building a mirage of a specialised hospital in Lubowa, near Kampala city.

There was a report of Ministry officials attempting to take $50 million from an investor in exchange for a stake in Uganda’s energy sector. The list is endless.

Two things are happening in the corruption sphere. There is obviously a generational shift. The class of 86’ has come to the end of its race. Many have died while others are indisposed and retiring due to age.

The remnants of that group are taking their last bite of the cherry and saving for a rainy day so when they eat, they eat big. Look at the quarrels in the digital number plates project, you will get the drift.

Now the new lot that is replacing them has come to do what their predecessors did right from 1986 when NRM landed in Kampala. They are positioning themselves to become the new middle class. The ones whose corruption has been exonerated for ironically being beneficial to the country for its proceeds are ‘invested at home’.

The challenge that the new group has is that the opportunities that the class of 86’ had at its disposal are no longer the same. There have been several dynamic shifts.

First of all, back in 86’ there were very few ‘revolutionaries,’ who had the entitlement or ‘responsibility,’ to become the middle class. They had risked their lives to liberate Uganda while allegedly the rest of Uganda selfishly ate sausages and cowardly fled into exile or hid under their beds.

Now they have been joined by their children, relatives, turncoats and the odd Johnny-come-lately. Competition is greater, so is the urgency to get a piece before it is too late.

The class of 86 had the benefit of doubt. Uganda had been through a lot under the leadership of Gen Idi Amin, Dr Milton Obote and Gen Tito Okello Lutwa. The narrative that the new NRM leaders weaved and told was believable and a breath of fresh air.

It was hard to see how people who had sacrificed their lives for five years would end up doing the same things or worse than their predecessors. So they could quietly steal without being noticed. Better still people believed they were doing all they did in good faith.

After they were armed with the dubious ‘steal and invest at home’ to create a middle class as a prerequisite for a strong democratic future, narrative.

Secondly, they had a lot to steal at their disposal which was what Uganda had built from 1962. For instance, they made a lot from privatization of public property.

Then the economy back then was recovering and benefiting from huge inflows of donor money which created opportunities for genuine business and corruption as well.

They did not have a lot of opposition as many ordinary people were really doing good business; importing to recover the economy. So there was little focus on land as an asset which the class of 86 shrewdly either bought cheaply or grabbed forcefully. Now it has changed.

Many people are holding onto their land as the only viable assets whose value appreciates quickly and so it has become difficult to grab or acquire cheaply without a fight with the owners. So the new group that is taking over from the old guard either has to use brute force to acquire land or pay heavily for it.

Because the economy is doing very badly (away from the juicy official figures,) and there is not much coming from the donors, the new corruption involves more creativity and shrewdness.

The younger generation that has grown up in the time of the internet and communication technology revolution, are playing their game in that area. They eat on ‘existing structures.’ They are coming up with costly ICT solutions for almost everything.

With every passing upgrade good money flows. So you have in the bag, passports, number plates, CCTV cameras and fuel supply. Then you have the new education curriculum that has ‘smart classes,’ in a country where hundreds study in rural areas that have no access to electricity or the internet.

There are plans to have parents paying for milk for their school-going children which is another billion shilling scheme, among others. The school creates a ready market.

Just like the poor people did during the Covid-19 lock down for ‘connected’ maize and bean suppliers. As we move forward we shall have a new generation of people who have easy access to public funds and outright corruption.

A new class will soon be the people calling the shots. They will be the people to know. They will do exactly what their forefathers did from 1986 namely accumulation of so much wealth at the expense of social services which will weaken Ugandan society in general. That will give them great power as the new movers and shakers for the award of government tenders and other opportunities.

The rest of Uganda, especially the middle and working class, will have to struggle to join them or be nice to them. This they will do by not opposing the government or being seen to hobnob with those who do. Better still they will keep mum and be apolitical however far down the country slips into despair.

Because of the economic power they are attaining through massive corruption they will have the power to sit at the table of men who determine who sits there. Corruption builds the economic power that secures political power.