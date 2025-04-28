Dear leaders, Pope Francis should be more than photos and likes

At the end of the day, man dies and mourners go about the streets, says the good book. (Ecclesiastes 12: 5) And so, on April 21, 2025, it happened with Argentina-born, Jorge Mario Bergoglio, known as Pope Francis (88), the 266th Pope of the Roman Catholic Church. That brought to an end the earthly journey that started on December 17, 1936 in Flores, Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Being a religious leader of over 1.4 billion Catholics globally, the Pope was not an ordinary mortal. As usual the world came to a standstill as people mourned his passing. From my neck of the woods, it was very justified for he preached and practised true humanity.

Generosity, mercy, forgiveness, peace, self-abnegation, equity, social justice, protection of the environment and thought for the underprivileged among many other things. When Pope Francis died, many especially leaders, did not miss the opportunity to identify with the Pope and amplify the virtues that he espoused in his life on earth. The irony is that a good number do not bother to try to practice what Pope Francis preached. In fact, numerous are what they are because they are totally at odds with what Pope Francis championed and stood for.

As a Jesuit Priest Francis took a vow of poverty and lived it to the very end. As a man who was entitled, to an annual salary of about €320,000. He refused the money and died with less than €90; without a house, car or bank account in his name. It is understandable that a priest who has no children for whom to pay school fees and has the Church to take care of his every earthly need, including his medical expenses, has the luxury of opting for poverty. In our case leaders take shelter under the small print of the law to enrich themselves claiming that the law grants them those privileges.

I am not a fan of glorifying poverty and I don’t think leaders should be poor because money makes life comfortable, guarantees one’s independence to make choices of their own and eases many things. But that does not mean that leaders like ours should go beyond their already enormous privileges, engaging in gluttony as they steal from the poor and struggling taxpayer.

Compare the Papal street cars that he used at home and abroad, with the motorcades of our cheap, corrupt, often vote-stealing leaders who push others off the road because they somehow think they are of greater importance than other road users. Look at the love for the expensive gaudy kitsch that passes for ‘dream houses’ and farms, some built in road reserves and on grabbed land. Place them side by side with the Pope’s decision not to stay in the lavish papal apartments in the Apostolic Palace.

Instead he opted to stay in the Domus Sanctae Marthae guesthouse where he had only three rooms; a bedroom, study and sitting room, at his disposal. There have been compliments for Pope Francis’ Papal Encyclical on the environment, Laudato Si. The uncomfortable truth is that most of our environmental degradation challenges that have led to the devastation of climate change are a result of very bad governance.

The type that has pushed many into poverty that they rely on biomass for energy leading to depletion of forest cover. Many of the investors fronted by the politicians have destroyed the environment by building in wetlands, causing flooding, and cheaply disposing of chemical-filled, industrial waste in water resources leading to diseases like cancer.

Pope Francis was praised for being a blessed peacemaker and spoke out vehemently about conflicts globally whether it was in Gaza or in South Sudan. Some of those mourning him have engaged actively in fanning the flames of conflict, violence and engaged in war mongering in the region. They are silent in cases of injustice and when they speak, justify the abuse of the human rights, especially of the youth whom the Pope held very dearly. Since 2020 Uganda has had a crisis of abduction and imprisonment of supporters of the opposition National Unity Platform (NUP).

Some like the late Muhammad Ssegirinya were incarcerated and lost their lives without being tried, leaving behind orphans and widows – some of the people the Pope prayed for the most. Pope Francis in all his service to the Church from his days as a priest cared deeply about the welfare of others even during the difficult time of dictatorship in his native Argentina. The political class that was blessed and supposedly inspired by the Pope has done very little to ensure that the foot soldiers who sacrifice to keep the country going are well taken care of.

The health workers, teachers, police officers, soldiers, farmers, etc have not seen better working conditions and compensation. Yet the privileges of the leaders are well taken care of and there is always an excuse to get more comfort. The recent gift of Shs100 million to each MP who at the start of their term got Shs.200 million for a car is a case in point.

It is scandalous for a country where, students still study under trees and in mud and wattle buildings. Despicable where hospitals lack staff, drugs and equipment and most households live on less than a dollar a day. It is wrong in a country where more than two thirds of the population have no jobs from which to earn a living.

If the death of Pope Francis is to be beyond another event that guarantees our leaders bragging rights, photo opportunities at condolence book signings and per diem laden funeral attendance trips, there is need for reflection. In times of quiet and solitude; far away from the haste, noise and crowd of life, the deeply thoughtful mind always wonders in to a realm of retrospective reality of sorts, when death strikes.

If one looks at every life that treads this earth from start to finish; whatever our ambitions, challenges, conquests, achievements, successes, failures, you name it, there is a lesson of a sense of vanity and futility, whenever people pass on. But somehow when man goes back on the streets to the hustle and bustle of life we forget and start afresh with the quest to scale the heights. Often we are chasing after material things and glory even at the fatal expense of others even when we take nothing like we came with nothing.

These are the things that Pope Francis viewed with disdain. If his passing is to be of meaning to those who claimed he inspired and blessed them, there should be a deliberate effort to take the the difficult decision to follow in his footprints and practice what he preached. Francesco, the humble servant of God and mankind, may the Lord receive you mercifully, keep you well, and grant all your loved ones fortitude.

