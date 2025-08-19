Direct govt investment; ‘answer’ to the Gen Z time bomb

In most African countries one visits, there are familiar scenes of young people all over the place. The second largest continent on earth is home to its youngest population, with a median age of about 19.7 years. According to Empower Africa, in some West and Central African countries, the age goes down to 16 years. Africa has an estimated population of about 1.5 billion people.

With current growth rates, the number is expected to double by 2050, which is about 25 years from now. The big number of young people can be a blessing. A cheap, energetic workforce. Local markets for industrial and agricultural output. All are catalysts for production and economic growth. The problem is that most of this is not happening. Youth unemployment and underemployment are high, especially in urban areas, where it is visible by the sheer numbers of young people on the streets ‘hustling’ or engaging in crime.

Most African governments are grappling with this challenge in ways that may postpone but not solve it. Others think that there is no problem. They blame ‘foreign influence’ and other opportunistic actors for misleading the youth. They even point fingers at social media sites like TikTok. Most governments feel that the policies of economic empowerment are adequate.

Youth skilling and provision of equipment like sewing or welding machines, bringing more people into the money economy by provision of cash to support them is proof that something significant is being done. Also, the argument of promoting a private sector-led economy as a vehicle of creating jobs and incomes. In many cases, the youth, like we have seen in countries like Kenya with the Gen Z agitation over the last 12 months, is a creepy sign that a lot still has to be done to diffuse what is potentially a timebomb.

This is what should keep government officials and all who care awake. For instance, the private sector-led growth trajectory has one huge challenge. Not only is it weak, but most people in the private sector have a short-term, profit-maximising thinking that is risk averse and extremely cost sensitive. As such, in whatever they do, provision of gainful employment to labour is at the bottom of their priorities. At the slightest behest, they will not hesitate to lay off workers or cut their wages.

So, most of their employees are disgruntled and not very productive. Secondly, they are not going to invest based on plans that are beyond their earthly lifespan. The idea of their enterprises lasting more than 20 years, then hand over to either their offspring or shareholders, if any, is rather alien. So, businesses close prematurely and put people on the street. Of course there are many understandable issues that cause this.

The high cost of capital. The scarcity of well-trained labour with skill and integrity to work without draining the business through theft, etc. What you have is sucking money out of the enterprise at the slightest opportunity to invest in ‘safe areas, ' like real estate, apartments, and the like. These may not provide massive employment opportunities to match the growth in the labour market.

At times, the solution is to sink money into large tracts of land in rural areas. This displaces many to cities to try their luck either riding boda bodas (motorcycle taxis) or joining criminal gangs, in the worst-case scenario. The consequence is that many private sector businesses do not grow to employ more people. So whatever advantage the government provides such enterprises like tax breaks or protective preferential treatment do not achieve the growth objective in the long run.

Where it involves a foreign investor, their sights are set on the political environment. Most countries on the continent are considered unstable and very risky for capital. The large, smart foreign investor repatriates their dividend almost on a daily basis. They rent or lease as much as possible instead of placing their money in immovable assets like building, plant, and machinery. It minimises the risk in case of anything, say a coup. A quick flight out of the country is all it takes, with their money being safe.

The government’s option of providing hard cash also comes with its challenges. In some cases, it is looked at as a political reward or patronage with expectations of more money. Profligacy and unintended utilisation follow. In other instances, say in agricultural settings, most communities produce the same commodities. Besides the oversupply and the negative effect it has on price, there is no immediate market for their perishable output.

This leads to frustration and eventual migration to urban areas, where they join the expectant armies of the urban youth. In urban areas, there is no shortage of negative things to do when there is no work. Besides crime, the political class has planted the notation that the problem is bad politics, and so the solution can only come from increased politicking. Politics has enormous rewards, but this is to a limited class of people, the ones high up. The rest are more often used to the satisfaction of the few and sold a false hope.

If this is not rewarded as happens often, the outcome is frustration and violence, the things we often see on the streets as protests. The governments, on the other hand, respond with bribery in the form of cash, or the stick of greater brute force, which includes arresting, torture, and even execution. These challenges are not going to go away, but increase in frequency and intensity because the solutions are not comprehensive enough to address them.

What is viewed as a political problem of young people is actually an economic one that affects everybody. The young people being the majority then seem to be the pronounced victims. What governments should think about is what brings bread on the table for as many young citizens as possible. There must be a more concerted, direct effort, especially in manufacturing for mass employment. But this alone is not enough. Neither are better wages.

If the cost of living keeps increasing, the dividend of better pay evaporates with the illness of a child or parent if the healthcare system is left to those after profit. Where rent is high or if you don’t have cheaper, convenient public transport to get you to work, or the bad roads increase one’s garage bill, it is equally counterproductive. If school fees and other requirements are extremely high, there is no saving. The employed are perpetually in a rat race; ever in debt, living from salary to salary without hope of saving and progress.

That is why African governments, besides fighting corruption and politicking, need to invest very heavily in social services like health, education, housing, and infrastructure, however expensive it may be in the short run. The dividend may not be desirable and visible in terms of cash, like it happens in a private sector environment, but in the long run, it gets more people to work and saves the money that goes to their pockets. This in turn stimulates the economy for increased growth and productivity. The government has to be heavily involved for when questions are asked by the youthful population, the answers are not expected from the private sector. The buck stops with the government.

X: nsengoba





