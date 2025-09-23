EC signature puzzle; bad signs for NUP and Opposition in 2026

As of yesterday morning, only two candidates vying for the 2026 presidential election had the signatures to second their bid, approved by the Electoral Commission (EC). The Presidential Elections Act of 2005 Part IV 10 (b) requires that the nomination of a candidate is supported by not less than 100 duly registered voters in each of at least two-thirds of all the districts in Uganda. With the current count of ‘about 146’ (they keep increasing unceremoniously), the minimum number of districts is about 98. This gives a total of 9,800 signatures. President Museveni, the incumbent of the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) and Budadiri West MP Nathan Nandala Mafabi of the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC), are the lucky ones.

Museveni reportedly collected over 2.2 million signatures, while Nandala Mafabi delivered more than two million. The remaining 36 aspirants are back in the field, recollecting signatures. Many of those they submitted were nullified for allegedly having already endorsed other candidates, plus other issues like varying signatures. Those still short include the president of the leading Opposition party, National Unity Platform’s (NUP) Robert Sentamu Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine. Bobi Wine gathered over 3,631,437 or 35.08 percent of the votes cast in the 2021 presidential elections. NUP had submitted signatures from 130 districts, just in case.’ The EC says Bobi Wine is short by 18 districts to make the minimum, meaning that the effort in about 50 districts is wanting. NUP and several other parties, like the Ecological Party of Muhammad Nsereko, have cried fraud.

They say the process of verifying the signatures is arbitrary and unilateral, as it excludes their agents and is only intended to frustrate the Opposition. What looks like a straightforward matter has now turned into a provocative puzzle. When candidates have to secure signatures on the rebound, it is a psychological blow. It prepares the public with bias and helps purvey the argument that if a candidate cannot easily garner 100 signatures of duly registered voters in a district in a country with more than 18 million voters, they are not serious competition. They apparently lack organisational structures and country-wide support. There is a Kampala or regional party. Their eventual loss is inevitable and justified. It also has the potential of frustrating the young followers of the Opposition, fomenting a siege mentality that may lead to violent tendencies.

This would justify the use of instruments of coercion to police the election, brushing the law aside as often as possible to ‘keep law and order.’ This intimidates the Opposition and favours the incumbent. The devil is in the often-overlooked detail. Opposition parties noted that when picking nomination forms, only NRM officials were allowed to park their cars within the gated EC premises. The Opposition was relegated to the status of second-class citizens. Now the signatures of the ruling party are vetted before others. It means should there be multiple endorsements, the NRM takes first priority. Consider a hypothetical situation where a candidate is duly or fraudulently endorsed by everyone on the register.

Do you confirm them elected unopposed and hence have no election? The acceptance of millions of signatures way above the minimum is quite redundant and serves very little purpose, except malevolence, suspicion, and sowing discord among the Opposition. It wastes a lot of time, if at all, the EC verifies all the signatures besides what is required by law. Anything above 100 signatures in a district flogs a dead horse. The EC should stop at 100 and either throw the rest in the dustbin where they belong or hand them back to the party that delivered them. They may be displayed in a trophy cabinet for bragging rights. This frees the excess voters’ details in case they mischievously signed up for more than one party. It puts to waste the efforts of a fraudster who wishes to block others out of the arena by booking every available signature possible.

Secondly, for transparency, EC should verify the signatures with the agents of the political parties to show them where they fall short. This exercise should be carried out very early to give space for the parties to correct their errors in time, if at all they exist. This avoids the look of an ambush at the last moment, as has happened this time round, where parties have less than a day to nomination. This is justifiably interpreted as an attempt to frustrate those competing with the ruling party and its allies. Thirdly, in this day and age of progress in the field of the Internet and communication technology, there should be an application with access to the digital election register. The agents of the parties should have rights to it in the field. When a person is electronically signing up, they should be notified instantly if they are duly registered as voters in that district.

Secondly, if their National Identification Number (NIN) has already been used to endorse another candidate against their will, that can be taken up. This is not rocket science. It is something that Internet users encounter regularly when choosing user names and passwords on several platforms. The EC has always had to deal with the monkey of favouring or even acting as an extension of the ruling NRM government. After all, NRM’s candidate, Museveni, is the one who appoints the EC, which then acts as an arbiter in elections where he is also a competitor. This signature business, which by the way has been a problem even at the councillor level, together with delays seemingly targeting the Opposition, is a bold writing on the wall. 2026 is not going to a walk in the park for NUP and the opposition. The surprise success for the nascent party, especially in Buganda Region, left a bitter taste in the mouth of the NRM. It’s unfinished business.

X: @nsengoba









