Fight economic warriors with economics, not politics

Last week we noted here that all Ugandan regimes fight economic wars as a matter of priority.

So they overturn the prevailing economic order and replace it with one they design and control as best as possible. In the process economic power and influence shifts base from the old economic order.

Entities and individuals who were well off and high sounding, flee into exile. Others are jailed.

Some of the businesses are destroyed in wars or looted and not compensated. If one depended heavily on the connections with the deposed government, the ties are cut off when it falls and the obligations of the state say in case of contracts not fulfilled. Payments for work done are not made.

Creditors may then swing into action and take over their properties. In case they benefitted from impunity like being granted tax exemptions, they may be made to pay up while some loans may be recalled at short notice.

The rich and powerful of one regime then start fading away while new faces; (the new rich) come in their place.

There used to be a joke after the NRM took over state power in 1986. It was said that before 86’ light skinned men crossed the roads while the dark skinned drove the cars and hooted for them to give way.

After 86’ it was the turn of the dark skinned to cross the road while the light skinned drove the cars and hooted.

Generally the people from northern Uganda have a darker complexion than those from the south, so you get the drift.

Behind those who seek to dominate and have a solid foothold in power is the notion that he who controls the money and the people with the money controls the politics. It is then left to whoever wants to have a piece of the pie, to strive to be compliant and subservient to the powers that be. That is how from 1986 many people who were deemed staunch UPC or DP supporters ended up being co-opted into NRM. In fact many of them ended up fighting the old political parties with more venom than the ‘original’ NRM cadres did.

It also happens to the large informal sector, which is sorted out by ‘regulation’ and ‘reorganisation.’ That is why all boda boda riders are usually herded into organisations like Boda Boda 2010, which was headed by NRM supporters. Same applied to taxi drivers under the defunct UTODA headed by the late Musa Katongole.

The two were later disbanded after they became too powerful, influential and uncontrollable because of their huge following. They had started throwing their weight around and dabbling in crime and violence.

Economics is important because people are easy to patronise, control and manipulate when the side on which the bread is buttered is made clear to them. Also how to get to sit on that side and enjoy themselves plus the consequences of being out of access on the other side of empty plates.

So the other things considered very paramount like good elections become secondary. This is because issues of money and of economic nature have a great bearing on the existential wellbeing of man more than anything else.

It is then design that whoever wants to improve on their life in the economy, can’t avoid the politics.

Due to the politicised nature of the economy they end up being sucked. This can also mean being forced to keep quiet even when the best thing is to speak out.

Fiscal policy and legislation take care of the rest in ensuring that the government has a tight hold of the economy.

The question then is to the Opposition, how do you break into that sealed sphere? The people the Opposition want to lead will mainly need answers to economic questions. How will the Opposition call the tune yet they don’t pay the piper? Besides promises how can the Opposition replace what the government gives or denies the people?

The Opposition does so well on highlighting the malaise in the country and many people appreciate this.

But it does not make a great sale because as Amilcar Cabral put it in The Theory Of National Liberation Struggle, “...remember always that people do not fight for ideas, for things that only exit in the heads of individuals. The people fight and accept the necessary sacrifices in order to gain material benefits, to live better and in peace, to experience progress and to guarantee the future of their children.”

The viable options of the Opposition are not very many. There is an apparent wish that the house of the incumbent turns against itself. That there might be a fall out of thieves having failed to agree on who takes what, in the process of looting the country. But thieves also know the dangers of shaking the table too hard, for it may leave everyone with nothing.

The other is a violent attempt to overturn the status quo. This is not visible in the foreseeable future as the incumbent is armed to the teeth and is not shy to apply violence in ‘self-defence.’ There is a sordid history to learn lessons that would discourage such an attempt.

Then there is the alternative of selling their agenda to international forces and capital. Here they will state clearly how they will work better with them in case they assisted in financing a revolt. At the moment, Uganda is for pragmatic reasons in very good books with the many of the great foreign powers. It has demonstrated the extent it can bend over backwards to do their bidding so the order is quite tall.

Let’s face it, people have heard more than enough about how NRM is corrupt, does not abide by the rule of law and is ‘leading the country nowhere.’

What only remains for the Opposition is to provide tangible evidence that they have an economic solution to the wellbeing of people. A package that not only theorises but brings bread on the table to provide life-changing solutions to existential needs of the people.

Can they provide healthcare, small loans for business, housing and education for the ordinary people? Do they have the muscle to provide financial help to people who have been crowded out by the economic war of the present government? How about providing for those held hostage by the policies of the government to sway them on their side by providing bread and butter?

It is hard, everyone will say but as Ewa Letwoska put it, democracy is not fancy shopping windows, it is back breaking work.

There is serious need to rethink the strategies. Popular rallies and criticising the status quo at every opportunity has run its course. The multitudes yearning for change have heard. Now they want to see and feel something practical and life changing. The work is cut out.