Gen Z: A time bomb above current political solutions

On October 12, 2025, news filtered in about the military toppling Madagascar's President Andry Rajoelina. It came at the tail end of weeks of protests by mainly the youth, aka Gen Z, in the capital Antananarivo. It is not the first time we have heard of protests by this demographic, on the African continent and beyond.

In Kenya in 2024, the young people stood up in what turned out to be very violent and fatal protests ostensibly against President William Ruto’s proposed finance bill. The high taxes and other austerity measures in the bill, in ‘the midst of corruption and waste,’ are what triggered them to take to the streets of Nairobi and other towns. They breached parliament and eventually forced the government to take several measures, albeit temporarily, on some of them. On September 27 this year, the youth code-named Gen Z 212 and Morocco Youth Voice demonstrated against poor social services, namely healthcare and education.

They also frowned upon the government’s ‘wasteful’ expenditure on co-hosting the 2030 Fifa World Cup and the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

In the run-up to the Tanzanian election tomorrow, there have been uncomfortable loud noises. The youth, riled by decreasing employment opportunities, government corruption, and poor social services, have taken exception to the high-handed regime of the ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) party headed by President Samia Suluhu Hassan. Samia has muzzled all meaningful opposition, with the leading contender, Tundu Lissu of the Chama cha Demokrasia na Maendeleo (Chadema), party, in jail for alleged treason.

Elsewhere, the Gen Z in Bangladesh have similar complaints and concerns as those of their counterparts on the African continent. In August 2024, demonstrations led to the downfall of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s regime.

In all these happenings, it is notable that the developing world is becoming younger. So if a particular country is misgoverned and social services like health and education breakdown, become scarce and expensive, it is young people who bear the brunt. Secondly, many people are moving out of rural areas into urban areas. The reasons are many, but all point towards the detriment or collapse of the (rural) economy and bad governance.

Climate change and extreme weather conditions have affected the land that kept many employed in agriculture in the rural areas. They sell their land and look for greener pastures in the urban areas, with very high expectations. In other circumstances, land grabbing in covert schemes of ethnic expansion and domination by some groups in some countries, or pressure from those desirous of hiding the proceeds of corruption, has driven several off the land.

In the cities, the new entrants with limited skill sets and training have not found employment for survival. They instead have strained the facilities to breaking point. It is cutthroat competition for breathing space; riding boda bodas, hawking, and in extreme cases, engaging in prostitution and other crimes. In the urban areas, you need hard cash to survive. There are no free-falling mangoes or sugarcane to placate a hungry stomach, if push comes to shove. You won’t even find wild greens growing casually for one to pick and make a simple meal. Hungry people are angry people.

Some of them are idle. Idle minds are the devil’s workshop. They need answers. They won’t wait or eat the sweet statistics of economic growth or stories of the dividends of peace. Look at Madagascar. About 40.32 percent of the population in 2025 or about 13.2 million people, are considered urban.

For Kenya, in 2018 almost 27 percent of the population, or 13 million people, lived in urban areas in 2018. In 1960, it was only about 7 percent. By 2050, it is projected to increase to about 50 percent or about 44 million people, making up nearly half of the country's total population. In 2023, about 65.1 percent or 24.6 million people lived in Morocco's urban areas. Approximately 40.47 percent or 71.6 million people of Bangladesh's population live in urban areas, according to 2023 data from the World Bank.

The trouble is that the services in the urban areas don’t necessarily grow and expand in tandem with the increasing number of their inhabitants. It doesn’t make it better that corrupt regimes have severed the social safety net.

They started by selling off public companies. Then they went for the natural resources like forests and wetlands. Now that almost all is gone, they come up with schemes to take most of the cream of the tax revenue. Many economies are run on borrowed funds at high interest rates. A greater proportion of most subsequent budgets goes toward debt and interest payments.

There are all manner of public procurement with huge cuts causing inflation in projects and increasing the burden on the taxpayer. It also decreases the quality and quantity of the services provided. The inflated bill to build a school leaves five more plus a road and hospital, undone. It is obvious that the problem is going to get worse before it gets better. What is more worrying is that most governments do not seem to understand what they are dealing with, going by the projected short and long term solutions.

For instance, buying more riot control gear and other hard measures with orders to ‘shoot trouble causers in the legs,’ or condemn foreign agents. In Kenya, for instance, the police force spread all over the country, numbers about 43,000, yet the population in Nairobi’s slums alone is about 2 million people. If even a quarter of those people charged at the police, as happened last year, the latter may kill some, but will eventually be overpowered. The provision of small loans and other financial or material benefits to the youth may, on the surface, provide some relief. But when one goes deeper, it may be futile because having an income only answers a small part of the problem.

A person with an income is a saviour but is also very vulnerable, as the family looks up to them as their saviour in case of medical or school fees and other interventions which need money.

So there is a need for the government to invest in free or cheap education and healthcare. The same applies to affordable housing, so that the incomes of the youth are not severely encroached on, leaving them without savings and investment. They need to own part of society so they value it and not destroy it when angry. There should be a market to buy their production to sustain their enterprises. So other people need to have incomes too. Good roads and other forms of communication to access markets are a must.

So is security to keep their lives and investments safe. In other words, to help the urban youth, you need not just focus on them but on society in general because the urban youth do not live in isolation. What affects them affects others. They are only dangerous because the folly and energy of youth makes them great risk takers.

Without intentionally fixing the entire economy, stamping out corruption, and investing in production, the Gen Z time bomb will tick even if the youth are given money and shot at in case they demonstrate.

@nsengoba