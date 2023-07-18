KCCA, it’s sinful to get fresh with Watoto

Finally, Kampala Capital City Authority-KCCA is waking up or getting fresh.

There has been a battle between the institution together with the National Physical Planning Board (NPPB) on the one hand and the Kampala Pentecostal Church (KPC) now commonly known as Watoto (Kiswahili for children) on the other hand.

Watoto Church is housed in what is reputed to be the first cinema built in Kampala between the 1940s and 1950s by an Asian- Ugandan tycoon, Norman Godinho who allegedly came to Uganda in 1906. Watoto wants to demolish the ancient building. In its place will be a modern 12-storeyed building, housing a three-star hotel, a 3,000-seater auditorium, shopping and youth centres, among others.

KCCA correctly says that the building is part of the heritage of our dirty, potholed, noisy, and chaotic unplanned city and so it should be preserved. It is very hard for some of us to talk about that building ‘ku Normani,’ without feeling nostalgic. I remember as a little boy at the tail end of President Idi Amin’s regime (1971-1979,) on Sundays we would board the UTC bus from Bukoto in the secure company of my big brothers Douglas and Norman. It dropped us right at the steps of the cinema. Then we would quickly go up Nakasero Hill to All Saints Church for prayers. They would first take me to Nakasero Primary School where boys of my age called the Crusaders, who had graduated from Sunday school, were prepared to start worship at the main cathedral.

After prayers, the bus would move to either Norman, Delite, Neeta, or Odeon Cinema. I can’t forget the James Bond movies like The Spy Who Loved Me, starring Roger Moore. Then there was Bruce Lee in the Kung Fu movies and a lot of Cowboy films that fired up my imagination and brought unforgettable pleasure to my young soul.

Those days the older boys would cover our faces with their palms to shield us from the adult scenes which were called ‘the bad manners parts.’ Then you would get home or go to school the next day and relay an often embellished version of the movie to your curious playmates -sometimes in the middle of a lesson; for which you earned a punishment.

After the war of 1979, I remember the shops outside the Norman cinema were looted. According to my brother Norman, one of those was a shoe shop that belonged to legendary Uganda goalkeeper Joseph Masajjage. Ironically, in the 1980s I was not allowed to go to the city after the 1979 liberation war because Uganda became very insecure.

During that time Norman cinema became The Center where I watched a circus complete with a magician. That time my mum took us.

The former cinema later became KPC Church.

I have worshipped there only a handful of times. One was a funeral, and two weddings, one of which was for my friend Stephen Kyalo and his lovely wife Camilla nee Nalubega. The other time I enjoyed a drama called Heaven’s Gate and Hell’s Flames where one of our seniors at Budo, Martin Owiny acted as a wealthy businessman on a plane. He arrogantly refused to listen to the word of God from a humble Christian. Moments later the plane crashed and he ended up in flames of hell!

The last time was more dramatic. A born-again friend invited me to worship with them. For one like me who has never been a Pentecostal, the service was very colourful, with Ms Suzan Nsibirwa and I think Mr Dunstan Kisuule leading praise and worship. When it was time to pray we held hands with our neighbours and a few minutes into the prayers the whole church fell into what appeared to me like a trance. People were speaking in tongues! I opened my eyes slightly and I was almost the only one who was mum. I felt like an incorrigible sinner and almost bolted out with shame and fear. That aside, I was moved by the passion, order, and single-mindedness of the Christians there. It was admirable the way they talked about the word of God, business, charity, careers, family, entrepreneurship, skilling the faithful, their submission to the Church’s leadership, and the way they empathised with the needy, especially orphans, in a pragmatic way.

Little wonder they have grown by leaps and bounds and have ‘branches,’ all over the city. So when they crossed swords with KCCA it caught my attention.

KCCA is well-intentioned no doubt but it comes with a history that casts it in bad light with regard to the Watoto project. Under the watch of the managers of the city, over the years many historical buildings and sites have disappeared from our history. Uganda had a drive-in cinema on Ntinda-Nakawa Road. It is now a container depot. Old Kampala looks newer than New Kampala because of an oversupply of arcades. Most old schools managed by KCCA have lost their playgrounds to ‘developers’ and ‘investors’ who have taken over most green spaces in the city, backfilling wetlands with disastrous consequences.

In places like Kabaka’s man-made lake in Mengo, the same developers are draining waste water and silting the lake. Does KCCA and NPPB license buildings without proper drainage and if not, why not sanction them? You can hardly find public green spaces to relax quietly because the managers of the city have been sleeping on the job and even deliberately superintending over the destruction of this heritage.

In the swinging 1960s Kampala had a vibrant nightlife with famous clubs like White Nile, Susanna, Uganda Club, and eateries like Wimpys etc. All these have gone with a lot of Uganda’s social and political history.

Granted, two wrongs don’t make a right, and you have to start somewhere. I am sorry we are suffering fools, for we have taken things lightly thus creating a culture that does not hold our history and heritage dear. That is why many shrug their shoulders and say one more building on the ground is surely not going to kill anyone. KCCA and especially NPPB can’t be seeking to be seen to be working on their mandate to save our heritage by suddenly getting fresh with Watoto. Elsewhere it would be called witch hunting and this is sinful.

KCCA and NPPB are acting like the man who spends the whole night exposed to the cold and mosquito bites then wakes up in the morning to tuck himself in to ‘avoid getting sick.’

Mr Sengoba is a commentator on political and social issues