Lumbuye: The 80s Museveni of the dot com era

Lumbuye is as subversive and weak in the face of government as the Musevenis of the 80s.

For close to a year an avowed supporter of Uganda’s largest Opposition party National Unity Platform (NUP) and an acerbic critic of the National Resistance Movement (NRM) government based in Turkey called Fred Lumbuye Kajjubi has been all over social media.

He has made his mark ranting and shooting off angry tirades. Many are conspiracy theories borne out of a fertile imagination, ordinary gossip and outright lies, a lot of which stuff is in abundance in Kampala.

His target is anything or anyone perceived to be for the cause of President Yoweri Museveni and the NRM government.

He has got on the nerves of very many people most notably government officials because he has a wide reach, thanks to the proliferation of the internet and communication technology. He sits in his home in Turkey and within seconds his message is on every continent.

Ugandan governments have in the past encountered gossip and the rumour mill plus some genuine grievances aired on traditional media like newspapers and radio plus television stations by clamping down hard. They either close down the media house or deny them adverts to hurt their incomes or prosecute them for offending some archaic laws.

For gossip everyone is afraid that some omnipresent spy network may listen in and tell on them.

Now with social media all that is almost impossible since our government does not own cyberspace. It is just as ordinary a player as everyone.

But having said that, the rise of the keyboard guerrilla is an interesting phenomenon. All governments in the world including those that win elections by outrageous margins like 99.8 per cent of the vote will always have people who disagree with them.

The reaction of such people is to either shrug their shoulders and wait for the hand of God to deal with the dictatorship, or sleep in the same bed with it purportedly fighting from within like MPs who end up eating with them, or decide to take to the tall grasses and tussle it out with the gun.

The last option which Museveni took successfully against the Milton Obote government after the 1980 election, is becoming more of a tall steep mountain to climb unlike in the 70s and 80s.

In those good old days, the economies were still in the hands of the developing countries and wars were profitable for the developed nations or they did not bother about what took place in these lands far away.

When the African governments fought against rebels most of whom were sponsored and sustained by the West or the Soviet Union as an extension of the cold war, there were two advantages.

The desperate African government bought arms from the developed economies and secondly, they sold cheap primary products like minerals, and unprocessed agricultural products developed nations to get money to sustain the war effort. That is the environment in which the Musevenis operated to their advantage and to the detriment of Uganda People’s Congress government of the day.

Now most of the developing nations like Uganda are highly indebted and their economies are in the hands of foreign investors plus the owners of international capital.

A war and instability except where it may be ‘controlled’ like it happens in Eastern Congo where war clears mineral laden lands, is a risk to the owners of capital. So they will not sponsor war. But on the other hand they will want to appear like concerned parties in the face of the abuse of civil liberties even if they are in bed with the very governments that steal election, jail and kill their opponents.

So here they will quietly look on as Africans who seek refuge in their countries fight cyberwars with their homelands.

Lumbuye is as subversive and weak in the face of government as the Musevenis of the 80s. So he takes on the weak man’s option in the face of a seemingly insurmountable government. He becomes of great nuisance value, ever in the face of government.

Back then they did not fight conventional wars because initially they were much weaker than the government and its set up. But they kept it on its toes poking, hitting and running away, unsettling government.

They had their allies in the western media like the BBC plus of course the likes of William Pike to paint gruesome image of the government.

Like in all wars they hit out at those they perceived to be for the government. That is how many UPC chairmen and other officials died in the Luweero war. It is the same way government facilities like military barracks and banks were raided to supply the rebels. Now are the victorious writers of history is justified.

In Lumbuye’s model innocent people like the Kabaka of Buganda, His Majesty Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II and his officials bear the brunt. He feels that they should join him in the trenches which is unconstitutional. So they abuse them instead and wish them death. They blame every death on government and pour water on all its efforts good or bad.

The best option for the NRM would be to ignore Lumbuye and let him die in his own movie as some of his rants turn out to be false. But the minders of the NRM government have a military outlook and approach to every situation. They know that in a war you make a huge mistake if you take the opponent lightly, however small they may be for you never know who sponsors them or what the future holds for them. Obote made that mistake in the 80s against Museveni whom he dismissed as a ‘bandit.’

With almost everyone having a foot in cyberspace where Lumbuye has taken his war, Museveni’s government cannot take it lightly for that is now the new ‘bush.’

