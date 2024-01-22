Mainstream media; gangster’s paradise no more

Over the weekend a panellist on a popular talk show, The Capital Gang, got herself the sack. The troubles of Ms Mary Anna Nanfuka Kasule, a loud and rather tenacious and abrasive ‘gangster’, started a week earlier.

The statement from Capital FM accused her of making unsubstantiated claims against the person of the President. Capital asserts that this was wrong and does not meet their broadcasting standards on accuracy and impartiality. Never mind that President Museveni is on record for cautioning the IGG to go slow on corrupt people and promoting or retaining those accused of the same. Also that a previous occupant of the office of the IGG publicly claimed that a lot of cases of corruption when followed ended up at State House.

But what is very interesting in all this is that very many people when asked if they heard Nanfuka’s comment that day, answer in the negative because they no longer listen to radio talk shows. This was not the case in the 90s with the advent of private FM radio in Uganda. Saturday mornings were reserved for the lively discussions on Capital FM moderated by Patrick Quarcoo. Winnie Byanyima, Charles Onyango-Obbo and Frank Katusiime constituted the panel. It was serious commentary delivered oftentimes tongue in cheek with humour, sarcasm and a ting of cynicism. This was a good fun experience. It is not difficult to see why.

The late 80s and 90s for many in Uganda were very special years. The country was emerging from war and the insecurity of the 80s. Deregulation and privatisation created several opportunities where there were none. Whatever economic activity one engaged in was promising and had the potential of growth. Importation for wholesale and retail trade was very lucrative especially of essential commodities and second hand clothes and cars. These provided many with life changing incomes. The government did not focus a lot of taxation because donor funds were rolling in. The folks in the rural areas made a killing as the market for agricultural produce be it food crops or cash crops like coffee were a sure deal for the farmer.

Even for the media, radio stations and newspapers like the Monitor, Uganda Confidential etc. ventured into the market and prospered beyond expectation.

Though there was a ban on multi-party political activities, people took solace in the opportunities that put bread on the table. The media also made up for the deficit in organised political Opposition by reporting courageously and extensively on bad governance and corruption to the satisfaction of consumers. Hitherto they only got this information through hushed gossip. Besides there was hope that things could only get better after the promulgation of the Constitution in 1995. There was a promise by the NRM military government to peacefully hand over power to civilian rule for the first time in Uganda’s history.

People could wait as they enjoyed what was on offer. They were happy to be alive after the uncertain experiences of the 60s to the 80s that saw many people die while others fled to exile.

After 1995 and into the 2000s, it became clear that the NRM would not keep its promise and that they were here to stay by all means including violence and duplicity.

The demographics were also changing. The population became younger. Almost three quarters of Uganda’s population was born after 1986 and has no experience of the pre-Museveni era of uncertainty and scarcity. They don’t take stories about the turbulent history seriously like many of the past generations; the ones who prided in sleeping soundly after the NRM state rescue of 1986. They are impatient and angry young people who take risks and will not wait. When given an opportunity to comment on governance they shoot from the hip. Significantly today, unlike the past where you had an editor in mainstream media appointed to gate keep and tamper or throw out comments that fall ‘below broadcasting standards’, social media is an open market where you self-regulate.

The situation now is that most of the post 1986 dividends have vanished; economic growth has slowed down. Foreign aid funds are hard to come by because of donor fatigue and corruption. Gainful employment opportunities are almost non-existent for the growing armies of young educated people. Yet these have access to local and global information because of opportunities accruing from the ICT revolution. They have high expectations and aspirations and deal harshly with anyone or anything that stands in their way. They put their predicament solely at the feet of the bad governance and corruption of the NRM government – even in events where it is not necessarily the case. Talk shows and mainstream media are now facing the challenge of being ethical in an environment where their agitated audiences take civility as a sign of compromise or even siding with those who abuse and benefit from abusing power. That is why many have moved on to social media. Some of the most followed people on social media are those who are blunt in their commentary on the NRM government. They say the things that cannot be said in the mainstream media, that people want to hear. It is delivered in harsh language that offends and humiliates those who allegedly benefit from the abuse of power – even when it is not accurate.

The Nanfukas are followed for this but have a serious dilemma in many ways. Because media houses are businesses they cannot risk annoying the powers that be.

A closure or ban on advertising can mess up the balance sheet and the bottom line in an environment where businesses are still recovering from the effects of Covid-19. Media houses would rather sacrifice the freedom of speech of a panellist than their investment. Secondly there are strange opportunities in situations where the government is on the spot for impunity, failure to deliver services and blatant corruption. Many self-appointed sycophants and obsequious characters position themselves as defenders of the regime by coming down hard on its critics. Museveni has endured worse insults in mainstream media, including the very Capital Gang and understandably, much worse on social media. Yet Museveni is the type of person who when aggrieved in many circumstances is wont to take pen and paper and voice his exception. Nanfuka is most likely a victim of the self-appointed defenders of Museveni who want to catch his eye and gain favours to enable them to pay school fees for their children. Unfortunately, as NRM faces more pressure as it slips further down the precipice, Nanfuka, who is not the first victim, is not going to be the last to be punished for failing the test of ‘broadcasting standards’.

