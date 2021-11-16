Museveni now facing the polygamist’s dilemma

In the politics of the long haul one risks ending up carrying the load of the polygamist. Successful polygamy is a great balancing act of various competing and often overlapping interests and forces.

The main man in the relationship must possess vast energy, diplomatic skills, financial muscle, emotional reserves, creativity and at times a manipulative streak that is mingled with a dose of force to satisfy everyone.

The greatest predicament though is that time does not stand still. As the big man grows older and weaker, the family which deserves his attention moves in the opposite direction. It becomes bigger and more complicated thus spreading thin the resources he needs to keep it together.

After 35 years in power Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni and his NRM government are at a crossroads. Almost every passing day there is a contradictory message from the same government that makes you wonder about those in charge.

When Museveni took power in 1986 he had a team of revolutionaries to lead the country. They co-opted other political forces from the older political parties like Democratic Party , Conservative Party and even Uganga People’s Congress and those from the Idi Amin era that they had demonised in Luweero.

Before long there was Buganda to deal with. Many claimed there was a promise to restore the kingdom for the support Baganda rendered to the success for five-year guerrilla war. It was not a simple one as the NRM had blamed feudalism and tribalism as the problem of Uganda and that restoring monarchs would be going back on its beliefs. Now there are issues with Buganda especially since the region block voted against NRM in the last election.

Before long contradictions within NRM meant some politicians like Kizza Besigye in 1999 could no longer stay in the movement. NRM had to succumb to pressure to resort to a multiparty dispensation. Again it was another irony. Parties we had been meant to believe were the cause of divisions among the populace. At one time it was demeaning to call one a ‘multipartyist.’ Many NRM politicians swore to leave politics if we ever adopted a multiparty system of government. Many are still in government today.

On the economic front the tale was of an independent self sustaining integrated economy was the catchword from 1986. There were lectures on the evils of taking loans from the World Bank and other neo-colonial agents. We had to empower our people and liberate them from the Bourgeoisie Comprador. Now the focus is not attracting foreign investors and externalizing labour. In doing all this, there are tradeoffs. For instance those who still entertained the notion of the ‘original ideals’ of the NRM have found themselves either sidelined or sulking quietly. Others have grown old and been retired or neglected. In order to remain relevant many, especially young people, are being brought into the party which has left the ego of the old guard bruised. To widen his net of popularity and counter his competitors he has at times had to go deep down and make new friends in places like the ghetto. So you have people like musician Full Figure being part of his team the same applies to various turncoats from rival political parties like FDC, DP and UPC.

The old guard cannot believe that those who were eating sausages while they were risking their lives fighting in Luweero are now the ones calling the shots. They look at them as younger brides. Museveni also has to make various considerations to accommodate and appease those who he owes for his long stay in power. These sons and daughters of the ‘original NRA’ may get a job even when they are not the most deserving. It may also mean that people from one ethnic group may be the first choice when opportunities like jobs, contracts and tenders arise.

And should they under deliver or even abuse office, their god fathers and blood relations will prevail putting Museveni in a quandary. In some cases they are simply left to also eat something from the carcass in order to have a peaceful co-existence in the homestead. So they will be defended for their actions. Those who are not given will then become a nuisance in such a manner that they will have to be appeased in some way to have peace in the political homestead. At some point the head of house will have to exit whether we want it or not. In polygamous settings this is one of the trickiest times.

The favoured wife may have a son who is thought should be the automatic heir apparent. But he may not exactly have impressive qualities to be trusted with the old man’s legacy because there are signs that he may squander the inheritance on women and wine. But to overlook him may spell disaster as he already possesses a misguided sense of entitlement.

The one with the qualities may be too old to carry on for a considerable period. One who may fit the bill might have the blemish of being born out of wedlock which may be a no, no for a staunch religious family.

So at the end of the day the old man having exhausted all his options will write a will that is too complicated that it causes more trouble. He will appoint an heir who will at all times have to consult someone else which someone else will not have a final say until another some else consents. All these will be answerable to a committee of elders and prominent clan leaders. This will lead to confusion and require survival for the fittest as the absence of the unifying factor will either be no more or will have become too powerless with time and age to make a meaningful contribution to stability. Zimbabwe’s Robert Mugabe and Zaire’s Mobutu Sese Seko met this fate. Museveni has an uphill task to ensure that this is not his legacy and Uganda’s future challenge.

Mr Sengoba is a commentator on political and social issues