Museveni’s ‘military democracy’ with business generals too rich for coups

On May 27, 1980, Apollo Milton Obote landed at Nyakisharara Airstrip in Bushenyi, after nine years in exile in Tanzania. He had been deposed from power on January 25, 1971 by the army commander Gen Idi Amin Dada while attending the Commonwealth Heads of Government meeting (Chogm) in Singapore. Obote who was Uganda’s second president and soon to be seventh allegedly vowed in Bushenyi ‘never to return to exile.’

Five years later, on July 27, 1985, lightning struck the same place for the second time. Obote, like the biblical dog that returns to its vomit, was again deposed by his army commander, Gen Tito Lutwa Okello. He found himself back in exile, in Zambia. Obote used the army to grab power from the first president, Sir Edward Muteesa, in 1966. He used Idi Amin, who five years later successfully trained the power-grab art on Obote.









The Ugandan exiles who included Obote and Museveni with the help of the Tanzanian army grabbed power from Amin. The UNLA, where Museveni was a major player, replaced Amin’s Uganda Army. It later grabbed power from Yusuf Lule and Godfrey Lukongwa Binaisa.

The current president, Yoweri Museveni, whose NRM/A had fought the Obote regime and that of Tito Okello from February 6, 1981 after the disputed December 10, 1980 election, took over a year later on January 26, 1986. He used ‘a protracted people’s revolutionary struggle’ as a euphemism for his power grab. Museveni criticised leaders who stayed too long in power as Africa’s problem. 39 years later, Museveni has surpassed by about 15 years, the combined total of the first eight presidencies that lasted 24 years.

Museveni a military man per excellence with knowledge of the central role the military plays in politics. It is the military first, the rest; the legislature, judiciary, elections etc., which the military raid to influence or dispute or overturn their decisions, is talk. It is allowed by the holders of the gun to give picture of a working democracy as opposed to the military dictatorship that it is. Many are grateful to be allowed to work in this framework to look relevant and earn a living as loud but ineffective ‘friendly opposition.’

Instead of exiling them to fight you from abroad like they did to Amin and Obote, buy them off at home. Unlike Obote, Museveni has all the military power firmly in his hands. No consequential delegated military councils. He is the army, and the army is his.

He does not delegate military power like Obote did with Generals Olara and Tito Okello. Andrew Mwenda once said that no movement of troops, however small, takes place in Uganda without the knowledge of Museveni. The military once in a while release tapped phone conversations of journalists which sends a clear message that everyone’s moves, soldiers included, are being monitored. Museveni has the Special Forces Command at his disposal besides the national army.

His next trusted hands are his brother, Gen Caleb Akandwanaho aka Salim Saleh. The army is commanded by his son Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba. All Uganda’s independence armies have been ethnically aligned to the ruling president, except President Maj Gen Muteesa, who was kicked out easily. Amin had the West Nilers (Kakwa Madi, Alur), while Obote in his second coming, had mainly the Acholi and his Langi kinsmen.

When the two cousins disagreed and fought, they brought the house down and lost military power, their negotiating tool in Ugandan politics. It taught Museveni and his kinsmen that you must disagree only to the extent that you don’t rock the boat too hard lest you all sink. That is why when Col Kizza Besigye contested against Museveni, he got considerable but not substantial following in western Uganda because it was a ‘home game.’ The same applies to Gen David Ssejusa, Gen Benon Biraaro, Gen Henry Tumukunde, Col Ahmed Kashillingi, Major John Kazoora, etc who stood up to question Museveni.

They mostly despised them as ‘spoilers’ and urged them to reconcile with the President. When a, National Unity Platform’s Robert Kyagulany aka Bobi Wine threw his hat in the ring, in the absence of Besigye, many in the west gravitated back towards Museveni. This is because it was an ‘away match’ that had the potential of snatching the power prize and concomitant privileges from the current holders.

The ethnicisation has been linked to militarisation in a very complex way. It goes further with vast economic privileges that distract anyone from thinking about politics. That is how you have Generals with huge amounts of wealth and vast tracts of land, with many being named in land grabbing with impunity. President Museveni is on record with an appeasing order exempting senior officers in the military from declaring their wealth.

The same applies to lifestyle audits for ‘those who steal money but invest here.’

It is a crude way of creating a middle class tied to the gun. Unlike the Amin and Obote armies that grabbed simple things like cars and watches, these ones have a major stake in the survival of the regime. Its existence is their enrichment and protects their misdeeds (if any) from the law.

The army is involved in most economic lucrative economic activities from construction, to fishing. At the lower levels they are into guarding and others are for hire in things like evictions. Besides keeping them busy with a sense of purpose that banishes idleness and coup ideas from their minds, they also get something small to eat.

It makes everyone in the system recognise that their destiny is with the survival of the system that is padded with relatives, friends, and in-laws. It is like a family business. The Generals in there are useful in saving them if they break the law or need to jump queues and get special advantages. That is why it is almost impossible to fight corruption.

Anyone outside fold like a foreign investor gets a military godfather on board as an insurance policy. They make phone calls and push things for them. That is another income stream. This creation of ‘business Generals’ with a ‘developmental’ mindset focused on wealth creation, has differentiated the UPDF from the armies of the past and coup proofed Museveni.The other crucial point is that President Museveni has put himself at the centre of all political, social and economic life in Uganda. He has a stranglehold on the economy that very few can prosper if the system he runs trains its eyes on them.

So most who leave government become dependent on him. As the public sector deteriorates and services like health and education become expensive for most, he comes in handy as a magnanimous saviour and has gained excessive patronage. Some military men who fell out with him returned home to him for their medical bills. The rest like Gen Ssejusa, went quiet while others like Gen Tumukunde and super minister Amama Mbabazi, swallowed humble pie and returned to the fold to work with the man they told Ugandans was past his sell-by date. Alive to the fact that most of Uganda’s coups have had a foreign hand, Museveni has put his army at the disposal of, especially the West in the war of terror as what someone calls a ‘houseboy army.’

The body bags come to Uganda instead of the US for their interests in places like Somalia. It pacifies countries like DR Congo, South Sudan, and the Central African Republic and provides a safe haven to refugees to facilitate the at times illegal mining of expensive minerals in their home area by Western business interests. Lastly, the President’s camp knows the power of information, propaganda, and myth of invincibility. It is casually thrown about that since 1986 Museveni’s army has ‘neutralised over 30 coup attempts.’

Ask yourself, who would mess with such an army?

