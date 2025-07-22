NRM primaries: The gun that fought Obote is now ‘voting material’

If we are to use the cliché ‘the rest is history’ to single out the event that acted as the starting point for what would become the NRM government, we would go back 45 years to the election of 1980. On December 10, 1980, Uganda held the first multi-party elections after the nine years of Idi Amin (1971-1980) and the chaos that followed with the Uganda National Liberation Front (UNLF) governments of Yusuf Kironde Lule and Godfrey Lukongwa Binaisa. Then of course, the Military Commission led by Paulo Muwanga and where Yoweri Museveni was one of the gaffers. Museveni made it explicitly clear throughout the campaigns. If the elections were rigged, ‘they’ would hear from him in his new address; the bush. It would not be a cultural visit like that of a Muganda lass. It was for a violent contest of a process and an event that broke a sacred part of the constitution; one that subverted the will of the people.

To Museveni, and correctly so, a rigged election with all the concomitant bad manners to actualise it, was a non-negotiable occurrence. Those who did it could not be talked to since they had the Chutzpah to commit sacrilege, right at the altar of the nation, in front of the gods of democracy. Museveni led the Uganda Patriotic Movement (UPM) in a field that had the pre-independence parties: Democratic Party (DP) of Paulo Kawanga Ssemogerere, Uganda Peoples Congress (UPC), headed by Apollo Milton Obote, and the Conservative Party (CP) of Joash Mayanja Nkangi, which like UPM was having a first shot at it. UPM and Museveni barely had a look-in and came third with one MP: Crispus Kiyonga from Kasese North Constituency. Legend has it that the UPC party, with its links in the Military Commission, supported other candidates in the Mbarara North Constituency to ensure that Museveni did not win.

He lost to Sam Kahamba Kuteesa of DP. That election, like most, was certified as ‘a free and fair election’ by the Commonwealth election observer team. Like it happens with most African elections, they had a caveat ‘the irregularities were not substantial enough to render the process a sham.’ It was an election that was marred by anomalies which affected parties other than UPC. DP, CP and UPM became the de facto Opposition. The candidates like Silas Lori from UPM were physically blocked at roadblocks to stop them from nominations. Lame excuses were made to decline the nomination papers of the likes of Phillip Wabulya, David Nanju-Chyoma, Amos Munyamu, Rev Father Christopher Okoth, and Rev Balamu Ekimweri Chango-Macho W’Obanda; a university lecturer was disqualified for lacking proficiency in the English Language! There was gerrymandering to create more constituencies in UPC strongholds; something advantageous in the parliamentary system where the MP haul determines who becomes the President.

There were allegations of ballot stuffing, intimidation, and violence by UNLA soldiers and youth allied to the UPC. The DP candidate in Kasese North Constituency, Victor Muhindo, was kidnapped and murdered in cold blood. A ‘protest vote’ passed the seat to Kiyonga who did not swear in but fled to exile instead. Paulo Muwanga made it illegal for anyone but himself to announce results of the election. He later became the vice president of Uganda under the UPC government of Obote. Museveni kept his promise and like we stated in the intro, the rest is history. With the bush mission accomplished in 1986 Museveni vowed at his swearing in on January 29, 1986 that a fundamental change and not a mere change of guards, had begun. In many ways Uganda finds itself in the same place that made the bush is an option viable.

Almost everything that invited Museveni and his acolytes to the tall grasses is playing out right in front of us today. From corruption, to nepotism, extra judicial killings, economic inequality, poor service delivery, an unreliable judicial system, human rights abuses, suffocating the Opposition we have seen it all and it is fast becoming acceptable to a powerless populace. What is perhaps raising eyebrows is that these ills, especially election malpractices by the figures within the ruling party against their own is becoming rampant. In many cases it is even more severe than it is when visited on the Opposition. At the risk of sounding sadistic, it is difficult not to notice the poetic justice when a former RDC like Hudu Hussein is seen crying foul at a tallying centre. The former head of security of a district was complaining that the police (who were pushing him away,) did not come to his rescue when he was being rigged by his fellow NRM contestants, not the mush maligned Opposition.

RDCs are gods who hold the lofty title of the President’s representative in the district plus the head of security. They have been used as tools to shamelessly block the Opposition from ‘their’ districts to the extent of disrupting their legitimate activities. Then there was Jotham Taremwa the former spokesperson of the Electoral Commission. His duty made it appear like those in the Opposition who contested the validity of elections were crying crocodile tears. Now those in NRM know and will have to live and die with it as the Opposition thins out gradually, mainly due to state harassment, machinations, and subterfuge. Corruption money is financially crowding out those who don’t endorse the NRM. The viable survivors in the field who can buy an election or manipulate the process to their advantage are mostly those allied to the ruling party.

The ones with the bigger resources will carry the day. If they match one another financially, the winner will be the one who has access to those who control the coercive instruments of power. The known language of those that hold the gun is violence at the earliest opportunity. With the Opposition retreating to mainly the urban areas, a win in an NRM party primary in the vast rural areas is a sure ticket to Parliament, where there are vast opportunities to share public finances, like they are running out of fashion. That is why the stakes are very high in these primaries. One first timer with a beautiful poster told me that they needed about Shs800 million for ‘the operation.’ Whoever stakes such money must also protect it.

Enter the gun instrument that was used after 1980 to fight a stolen election. It has now become part of the election materials. If one is to win, it must be nearby like toilet paper in the washroom. Pushing one's agenda to convince the electorate is not enough. It must be around to complete the process and clear the way for one to Parliament. The repetitive nature of history can be very intriguing and cruel. Just imagine if the late Victor Muhindo and all those who died in the bush, to contest a stolen election, came back to life. If they saw Museveni, they would think Obote was still in power, only that he had lost his huge bush of hair because of age.

X:@nsengoba







