Patrick Obace and the gruesome murder of Dr Abdon Obace (part 2)

Friday, July 27, 1979, was just like any other day in a tense and insecure Kampala that was recovering from the war. Extreme looting and lawlessness followed the overthrow of Field Marshal Idi Amin Dada’s government. The Tanzanian army, TPDF, together with Ugandan exiles, led the onslaught from Tanzania from October 1978 to June 1979.

Amin’s replacement Prof Yusuf Kironde Lule had also been replaced by the National Consultative Council (NCC), the legislative arm of the Uganda National Liberation Front government (UNLF), after 68 days in office. Former Attorney General in the first Milton Obote government, Godfrey Lukongwa Binaisa was now in charge. Lule’s supporters were not happy and expressed their displeasure on the streets. The army, UNLA, together with the TPDF, had used strong-arm tactics to put down those protests.

Then there were those who were seeking revenge against ‘Amin’s people, which roped in those who were settling personal scores. Late in the evening of that day, the phone in the Obace home in Kololo rang. Eight-year-old Patrick who was born in 1971, stood on a stool to answer the call. The caller asked him if his father Dr Abdon Obace, a Physician at Mulago Hospital, was home. He wasn’t. The caller then lied that he was Dr Paul D’Arbela and wanted to inform Dr Obace that he was driving to Jinja that night. When Dr Obace returned home, he was staggered by the message ‘from Dr D’Arbela.’ There was no plausible reason why Dr D’Arbela would inform him about his movements. In the book The Patient by Olive Kobusingye, Dr Obace had earlier intimated to Dr Bwogi Kanyerezi (RIP), the head of the Department of Medicine at Makerere University, that a relative had overheard a conversation that he was going to be harmed. Dr Kanyerezi advised him to flee to exile, but Dr Obace laughed it off.

Later, he got assurances from the army that he would be given protection at his home. This did not materialise, but Obace felt safe. On the morning of Friday, a vehicle with civilian number plates but driven by men in military uniform parked outside Dr Obace’s home. It followed him all the way to Mulago Hospital. As Dr Obace pondered, the phone once again rang and this time it was answered by Joyce, who was Dr Obace’s sister-in-law. The caller only said ‘hello’ and hung up immediately. Shortly, there was a knock on the door. Joyce reached for the handle, and before she opened, the door was rudely pushed, and there stood a hooded man in military uniform. He called out Dr Obace, coldly told him he was there to kill him, and shot him without further ceremony. A cousin of Patrick called Olut, who had been generously sponsored by Dr Obace to study animal science at an institute in Entebbe, came rushing to find out what had happened. He was shot dead immediately.

The gunman, now joined by about three others, ordered Dr Obace’s wife, Grace Apio Obace, and her two frightened and crying little boys, Patrick and Stephen, to lie down. It is from this vantage position that Patrick saw his father writhing and groaning as more bullets were pumped into his body, and his precious life ebbed away as blood flowed out of his body. One of the gunmen then made a cursory tour around the house. Joyce had sped upstairs and hidden under the bed of Patrick’s sickly, elder sister, Irene Apok. Irene slept throughout the whole ordeal. In what seemed like eternity, Joyce noticed his military boots. He lifted Irene’s blanket, covered her, and went back downstairs. The callous gunmen then served themselves generous amounts of whiskey, sat down like cordially invited guests with all the time in the world, and sipped in the middle of the mess before confidently leaving the same way they came. They did not take anything but the two lives of the bodies that lay in cold blood.

Then Patrick’s mother, who was so terrified, took her two boys to the home of a neighbour. It is at the home of this soldier on Malcom X Avenue that they spent the rest of the night. A few hours later, a group of soldiers came to the Obace home to ‘find out what had happened.’ They stayed around for a while and helped themselves to some valuables, including a music system, and left promising to investigate. In the morning as the family was coming to terms with reality, they got a visit from a high-ranking member of the UNLF government who lived in the vicinity. Most ministers lived in Kololo, including the current President Yoweri Museveni, who held the Defence portfolio. Everyone was wondering how the assailants had the effrontery to carry out the assassination. Patrick’s brother Richard Twomo came home from school on sick leave so his father would help treat his persistent fever.

He found the home in a sad state of mourning. Like all things in Uganda, with time, everyone except the family moved on. Grace Obace visited every known office she could to understand and get justice for the death of her husband. She hit one dead end after another and sank into depression until she, like Irene, passed on in 1990. Stepen followed in 1997. The matters were left to innuendo. According to Patrick, Dr Obace had been one of the deposed Idi Amin’s doctors. His wife had been a secretary to one of the ministers in the same regime. This presumably created problems for Obace among his tribesmen, the Lango. Amin had allegedly jailed, exiled and murdered many of them for the crime of being kinsmen to his nemesis Milton Obote; the one he couped on January 25, 1971, 16 days after Patrick was born.

Some allegedly viewed the prominent Lango who did not flee and instead served in the government of Amin as ‘traitors,’ who had supped with the devil. Now that many had returned with the UNLF, they purportedly sought to settle ‘this score.’ The claim that it was an intra tribal hit is cancelled out by the fact that in that period, some other prominent doctors like dentist Jack Barlow, Dr Joseph Kamulegeya, both Baganda and Mitchell Bagenda, a Musoga, were also attacked in their homes and killed in a similar fashion in that period. To maintain the argument in the circumstances would be a case of burning the forest to take out a profane tree. The other argument was that during the fluid period of the UNLF there were elements who wanted to sow fear in the hearts of the populace by killing prominent people of the time. It would do two things.

First, it undermined the civilian authority of Lule and Binaisa. It justified the continuation of the prominence of the military in Uganda’s political affairs. The military usually survives in situations that are majorly devoid of civil laws. This creates grey areas where everything is an emergency and almost anything is permitted. Secondly, in the fluid situation, it would open a window for protagonists within UNLF and elsewhere to organise and recruit personal armies. They would leverage on such armies to negotiate their position in the future. One of the most important qualities for those who wanted to be rewarded in the quest to replace Amin earlier on in the Moshi Conference was proof that one had opposed Amin.

Those with armies like Museveni with FRONASA and Obote with Kikosi Malum were perceived to be more entitled than others on this account. Whatever the veracity, for Patrick and the rest of the family, it was a father lost and a life of endless trauma. One of the last things Patrick told me was that he now felt good that he had spoken about this ordeal. But he said he would feel better if he knew why his father was killed. He will never know. May the soul of Patrik Jacob Ogwang Obace rest in eternal peace.

