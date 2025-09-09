Patrick Obace: In the shadow of the gruesome murder of Dr Abuden Obace

Sad news, we have lost Patrick Obace today,’ was a WhatsApp message I found on my phone from Robert George Ojok, who lives in the UK.

Robert’s family and that of the late Patrick Ogwang Obace were very close; I thought they were blood relatives. I felt very deflated because we had unfinished business in our last interaction with Patrick. On the 30th of June this year, I had a long phone conversation with the now deceased Patrick Jacob Ogwang Obace (9th January 1979 – 29th August 2025.)





It started from a column I had written about the late Dr Fred Norman Bagenda, who passed on, on the 25 day of June this year. Fred and Patrick had many things in common. They both went to Kitante Primary School and later King’s College Budo. They were sons of medical doctors whose lives are etched in Uganda’s notoriously dark history. Their homes were stormed by ‘armed men in military uniform.’





They were killed in front of their families. To this day, their murders remain unresolved mysteries. All this happened in July 1979, about four months after Uganda had been ostensibly liberated by a combined force of Ugandan exiles and the Tanzania People’s Defence Force (TPDF). The Ugandan exiles formed an organisation called the Uganda National Liberation Front/Army (UNLF/A). Its disreputable military wing was the UNLA.

Just a few months after the overthrow of the so-called ‘butcher of Africa,’ Field Marshal Idi Amin Dada on 11th April 1979, Uganda sank into a countrywide reign of terror. From the killings of 67 Muslims in western Uganda to others in West Nile, where Amin hailed from, there were daily horror stories of people being killed by men in military uniforms. The killing of the prominent doctors, Jack Barlow, a senior dental surgeon, Dr Mitchell Bagenda, Dr Joseph Kamulegeya, and Dr Abuden Obace, shocked so many.













It highlighted the fact that Amin alone may not have been the problem after all. It was an ominous sign for the future of Uganda’s politics and security. What followed was a fresh wave of murders and people fleeing into exile. Then a disputed election and, of course, the Yoweri Museveni-led bush war of Luweero between 1981 and 1986.





The 20-year war in northern and parts of eastern Uganda and the human rights abuses that characterised these periods followed. On the other side of the line was a Patrick I had never encountered. The one I knew was a happy-go-lucky, jolly young man full of jokes, self-deprecating humour, and laughter. One who loved, to the level of obsession, the stories of the Vietnamese war with the USA.

On this day, he was very pensive as he spoke with hesitation and a slight stammer. He told me that he related very well with the sad demise of Fred Bagenda. He said he knew what Fred had been through because the same trauma had visited and lived with him to that day.

Of course, I was surprised because of the playful Patrick I had known for years. This was a new side. He told me that ever since his father was killed, his family was never the same. He was severely affected because he saw it all in real time and as a child, he did not understand how things could change in a flash. Why, of all people, had his father been targeted for such a gruesome execution? When I listened silently, he read my mind and said, ‘I know you can’t believe it because of the Patrick you know, but that is how I coped.’ By being happy and finding something to laugh about all the time.

Like Fred, he saw a lot of death in the immediate family after the demise of the patriarch. Soon his sister Irene Apok, who was very sickly all her life, died. His mother, Margaret Apio Obace followed.

Then Stephen Okao Obace went to an early grave, severely wasted after many years of overindulging in drink and other ruinous pleasures of life. Patrick himself found solace in surplus wine tasting. He told me that ‘until four years ago I was a wreck.’ It is only after he was counselled by cousins, friends, and relatives that he got back on track and was now clean. The most moving revelation he made was that the academic success of his children gave him hope and a purpose to live. He talked fondly about his son Brandon, who graduated in Engineering and a daughter who had worked her way in the medical field.

It was at this point that we went into the chilling details of the night of 27th July 1979. He said the story had never been fully told like he saw and knew it. We planned for a detailed interview later. He would provide photos and whatever else would be useful to have this story told. I was at a loss because the meeting did not happen, though he told me how the events unfolded. On July 27, there was a phone call to the Obace home on Malcom X Avenue opposite the present-day Russian Embassy in the upscale Kololo suburb of Kampala. Who made the phone call? Who answered it? What did the caller say? Who did he say was on his way to Jinja in the dead of the night? Was it the truth?

How did Dr Abuden Obace react when he was told about the phone call on his return home? What transpired a few moments later? What did Patrick see, and what did he do? What did Dr Obace’s assailants demand? What did he offer them? Did they take it? How was Dr Abuden Obace killed? Who else was killed? What did the killers say as they left? What did they take with them? Who visited early in the morning to console the family? How did the family move on there after? Next week.





