Potholes and comfort zone of victimhood

If Uganda’s capital city, Kampala, has a mountain of problems, the unsafe roads are the peak. So sorry is their state that we still call most of them roads only for lack of a better or should we say worse, word.

The potholes have turned into gullies and made motoring and other forms of road usage a nightmare. The garage bills due to damaged suspensions, accidents from sudden braking or dodging of potholes plus of course the slowing down of traffic because the roads are impassable is now part of a daily stressful life.

Many pedestrians have been knocked by motor vehicle users trying to find solace on the pavement. Others have fallen and broken limbs in the gaping manholes. Yet some make do with dirty water, splashing and dust covering them from the sorry excuses of roads in the city. The shops on the road side nearby, selling merchandise have the added cost of shielding the nuisance of dust from the roads to avoid contaminating their goods. The blocked drainage means we have to deal with flooding that shuts down parts of the city and claims innocent lives and property, whenever it rains.

Everyone is a victim and so we have rightly turned into a city of ‘bad-road complainants’.

Recently on Twitter, university lecturer, cartoonist, and social commentator Dr Jimmy Spire Ssentongo started a campaign dubbed the #KampalaPotholeExibition. It was a hit. People sent in photos of all manner and sizes of potholes tweaked to include public figures and humor. The people who run the city made infantile complaints that the exhibition was giving the country a bad name by showing off its bad linen.

President Museveni has since directed or ordered that money be released to fix the roads immediately.

The issue now is, if we shall get to enjoy the fruits of the promised land of safe, orderly roads in our city and beyond, after the President’s order is effected.

Just picture this, if tomorrow we woke up and all the roads were properly widened, paved and the drainage cleared, you bet we would still be complaining about the roads. In fact it may get worse.

The average Ugandan road user from the boda boda rider to the Minister’s driver to the well-educated driver from the coveted corporate or elite stratum of society behaves like they either have never heard of the Highway Code. Or that it is beneath them to stick to it and its dictates. The fact that they have money and power means that even if they are caught on the wrong side, they can buy their way out of trouble.

So you have the roads full of people speeding and being a danger not only to themselves but also to other road users. The smoother the road, the faster and wilder the driving. Drivers drive out of their lanes, create more lanes than those provided and drive in the opposite directions because they are in a hurry and are entitled because they have lead cars.

They look at, especially the red signal at the traffic-flow regulating lights, as an inconvenience to their cruising. So they stupidly drive through them in total disregard of the safety and rights of other road users. They will overtake in blind spots, corners and at points where it is forbidden to do so.

Many of the vehicles used on the road are not properly maintained for safe usage on the road for the driver and others.

Many drive under the influence of alcohol and drugs yet still others insist on driving with baggage of fatigue that decreases their ability to make good judgment. Then there are the outright bad manners of littering on the road.

A lot of the rubbish ends up blocking the drainage and hence the floods when it rains.

There is hardly any respect for the grass and the flowers planted by the roadside which are part of not only the aesthetics but also useful in stopping soil from blocking the drainage system. A lot of the road furniture and signage is damaged or stolen which affects proper road usage as road users miss out on proper guidance at some spots.

Even the pedestrian is not that innocent. Many elect to cross at the wrong time and in inadequate places. This may endanger drivers who may have to veer off the road to save them or even apply instant brakes to the detriment of their vehicles passengers and other road users.

That is part of the long litany of the poor driving and bad road usage habits of the city.

Intriguingly many times we never get to this point of demanding for accountability of road users when we have a discussion regarding the nuisance and stress that bad roads bring into our lives.

An impression has been created the road user is a victim who has suffered so much they don’t need to be reproached.

Granted. But there is something quite peculiar about victims, and victimhood. Many times when people encounter injustice for so long, and suffering becomes their badge two things happen. First they tend to develop a misguided sense of entitlement simply. This is compounded by the fact that those who have treated them badly have a sense of guilt that they fear to hold the victim accountable. So they feel that they deserve and are owed sympathy at all times and that becomes their comfort zone.

Secondly they slowly lose the sense of responsibility regarding their own obligations towards society and they have nothing to give to make matters better. From there, there is a tendency to explain away everything by blaming or highlighting the failures of the ‘tormentors,’ in this case KCCA to overshadow the victims’ own omissions and commissions.

That is why if we are to have safety and general enjoyment of city road usage, there is a need to have a road users charter. It should be complete with rewards and responsibilities for both KCCA and all road users. (Imagine the discipline and state of the roads if all penalties collected went into an account to maintain the roads of the area in which they are collected.)

Otherwise simply paving the roads and patching up the potholes will not do because roads on their own can’t be safe if the road users are ignorant, irresponsible and enjoy immunity and impunity.

Mr Sengoba is a commentator on political and social issues