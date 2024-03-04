Pragmatic, political, practice; Lessons from Museveni to the Opposition

Fifty-two years ago, in 1972 Uganda’s current President, Yoweri Museveni, who was then in exile in Tanzania, teamed up with his arch enemy, Apollo Milton Obote, also in exile. They attacked Uganda and were badly routed and scattered by the Uganda Army of the then President, Gen Idi Amin Dada.

Six years later, Museveni with his FRONASA group was again at it with Obote and his Kikosi Maalum together with other, often rival exiled groups, at the Moshi Conference in Tanzania plotting to overthrow Amin. They succeeded with the massive help of Tanzania’s army; the Tanzania People’s Defence Force (TPDF).

Museveni then joined the volatile Uganda National Liberation Front (UNLF) governments of Presidents Yusuf Kironde Lule and Godfrey Binaisa. He sat with another of his arch enemies Paulo Muwanga and the Kikosi Maalum associates plus Milton Obote proxies like then Lt Col. Oyite Ojok.

When Museveni together with his UPM followers failed and cried foul in the 1980 election, they took to the bushes of Luweero. They fought against Obote whom they had broken bread for many years.

The war effort against Obote was a cocktail of sorts in terms of personnel. It brought together people who genuinely or naively believed that they were fighting a dictator to liberate and create a better Uganda. They were joined by suspected criminals who were escaping from the long hand of the law in Kampala. They included those who committed treason by betraying a sitting government, bank robbers, murderers, car thieves, brigands, petty food thieves etc.

They also had pious believers and those who followed traditional beliefs, a.k.a witchcraft, among their ranks.

As the war effort intensified, they formed alliances with armed groups especially from the Buganda region. They allied with the Uganda Freedom Movement (UFM) whose major motive of fighting Obote was the restoration of the Buganda Kingdom. Obote had abolished it following the attack in 1966, on the Lubiri in Mengo and the exiling of Ssekabaka Fredrick Muteesa II. During the war the ranks of the NRA were filled with all manner of people especially those who had betrayed the Obote government.

Musevni and company sought financial and military assistance from the likes of Col. Muammar Gaddafi of Libya. Ghaddafi was on the opposite side when UNLF, where Museveni was ensconced, fought against Idi Amin between 1978 and 79.

All these actions were in the judgement of Museveni and his acolytes, justifiable because they supposedly had a higher or lofty goal of liberating a country and restoring constitutional order.

In other words, a cattle keeper had to accept to be dirty at times because he was cleaning the kraal. Also, when the house is on fire you don’t stop the neighbour who you know is romantically linked to your spouse, from the effort to put it out.

In politics it is very important to appreciate numbers even when some of them are odd and awkward. Big numbers tend to overwhelm and intimidate. They have a magnetic effect of attraction to the extent that even in situations where a matter is not popular people may be tempted to join or follow because ‘many people are following.’

That is why you have all these cooked up opinion polls especially around election time, inflating the popularity of a candidate and deflating another. It is why pictures of massive crowds become an issue.

Even in a situation of war, the smart General’s propaganda machine will under report their casualties while embellishing those of the enemy to emphasise the invincibility and success of his charges while discouraging those of the latter as ‘pursuing a lost cause’. This may lead the enemy into giving up and joining the side with greater numbers.

Museveni has mastered the art of understanding the impact of numbers in more ways than one.

When Museveni is fighting, he always minimises his costs by allying with people who at the minimum share his intended goal. In doing so he opens the door to everyone, warts and all. He may also bring the unconvinced to his side using either soft power of groceries or blackmailing them or taking over their liabilities. He will bend over backwards to achieve this at least in the short run. Later when his opposition is depleted or its leaders’ reputations are tainted beyond repair, and Museveni’s numbers are overwhelming plus the desired goal is achieved and it is improbable to strike back, he then resorts to the luxury of opening the door to let the discontented out.

It helps him to see who is genuinely for the cause and vice versa in order to gauge his strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats. That NRM did when it opened up to multiparty politics way back in 2005.

This tactic of swelling the numbers, working together then dumping and moving on after success, has followed Museveni all the days of his political life. That is how after all the alliances in the bush from 1981 to 1986, the NRM arrived in Kampala as purely the dominant force. The remnants took on the unfavourable role of taking the blame for the shenanigans of the NRA especially for the atrocities in the North which was ascribed to ‘vengeance’ for Luweero.

In politics most of those Museveni poached from the opposition to swell his numbers from 1986 from the Paul Ssemogereres, Andrew Kayiiras, Dick Nyayis, Alex Onziimas etc., helped him to consolidate and attract others, then faded away as viable political forces.

This lesson from Museveni, the opposition should take it very seriously. When embarking on removing dictators like Obote, Amin and Museveni you need quantity as much as you need quality as you build and consolidate. Then you have the luxury of slowly removing the wheat from the chaff.

FDC fought against ‘moles’ and lost numbers together with revenue which comes from the members’ contribution. Now it is a shell of itself with its brand and numbers falling continuously.

National Unity Platform (NUP), the current leaders of the opposition should take the issue of growing the party at this point as being a higher goal than the mischief of members. Afterall, with the state capture and the dominance of the NRM, it is impossible to move anything in this country without at some point having to work with the enemy- NRM. It

From the Museveni school of pragmatic political practice, hold it together and consolidate by bringing all on board with whoever they represent. Then with time when the foundation is strong and unshakable, shed off the misfits.

Mr Sengoba is a commentator on political and social issues