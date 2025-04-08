Prayer for mandatory voting in unfair elections is sacrilege

It was intriguing to hear Justice Simon Mugenyi Byabakama, the chairperson of Uganda’s Independent Electoral Commission (IEC), mooting the idea of ‘mandatory voting’.

While appearing before the Legal and Parliamentary Affairs committee of the 11th Parliament, Justice Byabakama expressed his frustration. ‘Few people turn up to vote leading to the wastage of electoral material’. Understandably, Justice Byabakama is just coming in from the cold of a very shambolic by-election in Kawempe North Constituency.

Security agencies purporting to ensure a peaceful and lawful election displayed all manner of violence and brutality. It targeted the Opposition and journalists who came to tell the story. They ended up nursing wounds on hospital beds with their cameras and other tools of trade destroyed. The result? Only about 28,002 out of the registered 199,342 registered voters, were deemed to have voted. That is a miserable 14 percent turn-out.

The returns from 15 stations out of the 197 polling stations vanished to the actions of goons, some of them in Uganda police uniforms. They stormed polling stations and scattered voter materials. The statistics for voter turn ups for the last six elections clearly show that many people are turning away.

In 1996, the first election held in Uganda since the promulgation of the 1995 Constitution when people were bubbling with hope, out of 8,492,154 registered voters about 6,163,687, which is 72.58 percent, touched the ballot paper. In 2001 retired Colonel, Dr Kizza Besigye entered the scene.

Besigye was formerly an NRM insider. He challenged President Yoweri Museveni, the incumbent, who he had served as a doctor during the bush war of 1981-86. Then as a minister, chief political commissar besides, other military assignments. Out of 10,775,836 on the register, only 7,576,144 which amounts to 70.31 percent, dropped their ballot in the box.

The supreme court in a petition filed by Besigye and his Reform Agenda group, deemed that the election had several malpractices. The judges felt these were not substantial enough to warrant a re-run. Besigye fled into exile in South Africa. He was accused of forming a rebel group called the People’s Redemption Army (PRA.) Several people were implicated and locked up.

Besigye returned in time to register and contest for the 2006 election. While he was away, the 1995 Constitution was, with a considerable show of coercion and bribery, amended. The two term limits which would have seen incumbent Yoweri Museveni retire from the political scene, were lifted.

Besigye spent most of his time in the 2006 election between jail and the court room where he was accused of treason with PRA. There was also a rape case filled by the State regarding Joanita Kyakuwa. In these cases, Simon Mugenyi Byabakama, the current EC Chairperson, was the star prosecutor. He lined up some of the worst coached witnesses in Uganda’s legal history.

In the rape case Besigye’s lawyers who included the late Sam Njuba, Daudi Mpanga, Yusuf Nsibambi, John Matovu and Kiyemba Mutale (RIP,) tore him and his witnesses to pieces. So bad it was, that some of the state witnesses did not need cross examination.

The case in which Besigye also declined to defend himself collapsed under the weight of its duplicity. The treason case, which along the way saw men in black t-shirts storming the High court scuttle bail for the suspects leading to injuring of some lawyers, also fizzled out much later. In this election out of the 10,450,788 on the roll, about 7,230,456, making 69.19 percent, bent over the ticking basin.

In 2011 as it was now clear that the incumbent Yoweri Museveni would become a permanent fixture on the ballot paper. He would also have the pleasure of appointing the EC and could deploy ‘his’ army plus the police in the election as he pleased. Out of 13,954,129 expected voters, only 8,272,760 left their homes to take part in the election, adding up to 59.29 percent.

In 2016 yet another NRM insider John Patrick Amama Mbabazi stood to challenge Museveni under the The Democratic Alliance (TDA.) Many claimed that ‘this time’ there was going to be a real contest. But the usual diseases remained, violence, bribery, obstruction of the opposition, imprisonment, dirty tricks to hold the opponent’s campaign materials, etc. Of the eligible 15,277,198, only 10,329,131, making 67.61 percent, were counted as voting.

The Mbabazi factor woke up NRM and FDC supporters to turn up and strengthen their positions in the face of a new threat. In 2021 after Besigye threw in the towel, youthful Afro Reggae star Robert Kyagulanyi, a.k.a., Bobi Wine, entered the ring with his National Unity Platform (NUP) party. Out of 18,103,603 voters on the books, 10,744,319 made it to the polls, representing 59.35 percent.

This was Justice Byabakama’s first General Election, having been appointed as chairman of the IEC in November 2016. Between the disastrous Besigye cases and this date, he has been elevated from a prosecutor to a High Court Judge in 2008.

Then to a Justice of the Court of Appeal in 2015. 2016 was another election marred by irregularities and violence in the middle of excitement from the youthful voters. In November 2020 over 54 people were shot dead by security forces in what were described as ‘stray bullets.’ To date no one has been brought to book.

Very many were shot and maimed. Others, especially those belonging to NUP, have occasionally been abducted and thrown into jail leaving their parents, wives and children in distress. As we move into the 2026 election, the constants that give you a bad election are still where they have been. The government has run out of even empty promises and excuses. It can hardly provide social services as most of the money ends up in the pockets of thieving individuals.

The youthful population that makes up almost 80 percent of the voters is largely unemployed, underemployed or unemployable for lack of opportunities and adequate skills. They think change to the unknown will bring the hope that the status quo has failed. The incumbent is still in charge of the coercive instruments which he deploys at his pleasure.

Most times, this severely disadvantages the Opposition and those who do not fall in line. That in real terms is jail, impediment, impoverishment, brutality or even death. Most state institutions are perceived to behave like an extension of the government in power; in place to do its bidding as a reward to those who superintend them.

That is why Justice Byabakama’s wish does not fly. You can’t force people to risk their lives and participate in an exercise whose outcome is seemingly predetermined. One that keeps people in high office so that they continue to enrich themselves at the expense of the citizen.

Mr Sengoba is a commentator on political and social issues.

