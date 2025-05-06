Punitive traffic fines, but are Uganda’s roads ‘car worthy?’

Of recent the media has been inundated with adverts about the Intelligent Traffic Monitoring System (ITMS). That there are now cameras in place that record the road user. In case of a breach, the details of the traffic offense plus the hefty monetary penalty/fine are sent to the registered vehicle owner.

They are to be paid within 72 hours, failure of which, a 50 percent surcharge is levied. Also, the Traffic and Road Safety (prescription of speed limits) Regulations 2024 are now in force. To wit, the maximum speed limit for urban roads in Uganda is 30km/hr.

Meanwhile, the maximum speed limit on expressways and dual carriageways ranges from 40km/hr to 100km/hr, for classified types of vehicles to mention but a few. Of course, all this is to ensure safety on Uganda’s roads where in 2024 the recorded crashes were 25,107. In every accident, the country loses lives and property plus time. Driving in Uganda is no mean feat for various reasons which include incompetence, indiscipline, and impunity of some drivers and riders.

One time the late Maj Gen Samuel Kasirye Gwanga said that when he went for a military course in the USA, a trainer excused those who had driven in Kampala from a defensive driving module. They already had enough training and experience! Then you have the vehicles that are not road-worthy, poorly maintained, or overload.

The poorly paid, corrupt traffic officer who for money looks the other way and lets the offender off the hook thus emboldening them. Lest we forget, the anomaly of the boda boda rider who is a law unto himself. For them even abiding by the simplest of traffic rules is anathema. This makes strict regulation and implementation of traffic rules a matter of urgency.

For years the authorities have put measures in place to reduce accidents by majorly targeting and -correctly so, - the road (mis) user and his vehicle. But if the primary motive is to save this society from the costly problem of road accidents, stringent laws, and hefty penalties are not enough. There has to be a perspective focusing on the infrastructure- the road itself -on which the law is broken. After all, it is not enough to say that ignorance of the law is not an excuse.

There should be mechanisms put in place to ensure that the citizen is afforded the opportunity to stick to the law in considerable comfort and convenience. Otherwise, the imposition of punitive fines will be reduced to a retributive revenue collection scheme, where the more breaches, which include accidents, the more the collection. This is no different from the coffin maker and seller for whom the cold reality is that the more fatalities, the merrier.

One of the greatest challenges on our roads is the road itself. Most are single-carriageways. Accidents happen on these roads where drivers in opposite directions face each other. If one slightly veers out of their lane, say to dodge a pothole or is overtaking, they stand in the way of oncoming traffic and risk a head-on collision.

Even more worrying is that some of these roads are extremely narrow. A senior traffic police officer once said on radio that an experiment was carried out on the Kampala-Gulu Highway involving a trailer and a bus. The two did not fit on the road when they were put side by side in the same spot! Imagine if they met, one would have to veer off the road where they may crash a pedestrian or fall in a trench.

The roads also lack dedicated lanes for emergency vehicles, pedestrians and cyclists. So, all end up competing for the roads where a mistake by a drunk pedestrian or wayward cyclist may lead to a road accident. The second one is the potholed road which is a common feature. After the fall of Idi Amin the roads became impassable as the political chaos ground public and social services to a halt. It was sarcastically said that in Kampala only a drunkard drove in a straight line.

Driving on our roads trains drivers that it is foolhardy to drive and stay in one’s lane. In fact, some roads don’t even have properly marked lanes. The driver just assumes the presence of a lane. Others are not well lit which makes driving in the night risky.

In some cases there is no proper road signage to warn, or inform drivers of their responsibilities like speed or state of the road. Then there is the challenge of roads whose construction takes forever and have huge craters and barriers in different places and different times like both the old and new Port Bell roads in Nakawa. They have non-reflective barriers in different places and are haphazardly changed from time to time from time to time, sans warnings.

Relatedly we have the challenge of traffic signals that work erratically. In some cases, the one set is on then a few kilometres later they are off, due to say power outage. In such a situation the driver mentally moves from law-abiding to forced law-breaking, because when the signals are off right of way is for the lawless.

Additionally, we have the challenge of a road network that does not expand in tandem with population growth and concomitant vehicle increase. Also the lack of growth in mass transport including rail and a bus system. At some point there is overwhelm and disruption in normal traffic flow. The traffic officer from time to time has no option but to ‘force’ the drivers to break the law. The driver finds themselves stopping at the green light and then moving when it goes red.

At times on the dual carriage like Entebbe Road, they move in the opposite direction in -case of a one-way -to ease the gridlock where it is out of hand. Breaking the rules by traffic police just inculcates the notion that they may be bent from time to time which in our case, is very often.

We also have the increasingly ominous habit of giving way and blocking roads for the exclusive use of siren blaring ‘very important people’ and the President. At times, especially in the case of the latter, the inconvenience goes on for extended periods. Such people need their own special roads.

The buildup causes impatience by road users who when allowed to use the road after the big people have had their turn, resort to speeding to make up for lost time. Proper road usage by a society is not attained overnight. It is about habit forming over time. Unfortunately, the situation of our roads doesn’t seem to provide an environment for proper lessons in inculcating long-term discipline on the roads.





Mr Sengoba is a commentator on political and social issues X: @nsengoba







