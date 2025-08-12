Rhoda Kalema, a call from Republic House and the enduring legacy of Amin

One day, I wrote about a friend who told me about his family during the difficult 70s in the times of Idi Amin. His father was at home having lunch with the family when men came and asked him to follow them. They promised that he would be back shortly. They covered his food, ‘to be eaten when he returned.’ To this day, he has never been seen.

My friend told me that the knock on the door at home, plus the sight of a covered plate of food on a table, haunts him to this day. That Tuesday, I got a call from the late Rhoda Nalwejje Nakibuuka Nsibirwa Kalema (May 10, 1929 – August 3, 2025) who passed on at the ripe age of 96.

“I got your number from Mr Joachim Buwembo after reading your column.”

She then told me a related story regarding one of her sons.

A few months after President Yoweri Museveni and his guerrillas kicked out the UNLA-led Gen Tito Lutwa Okello regime on January 26,1986, she got a call from the then military headquarters at Bulange, Mengo. It was then called the ‘Republic House’ after the first Milton Obote government in 1966 abolished monarchies and declared Uganda a republic. Obote did what in Luganda is called bujoozi (contempt of the highest order) by placing his marauding troops right at the heart of the kingdom. He turned the Kabaka’s palace, the Lubiri, a mile up the road into a notorious military barracks after destroying most of it and sending the Kabaka, His Majesty Edward Muteesa, into exile where he died on November 21, 1969.

The call from Republic House was from one of the NRA commanders.

They had been visited by one of Rhoda Kalema’s sons. He had an array of questions about his late father William Wilberforce Kalema Was there a file about him regarding his crime for which he was arrested? Was he somewhere in jail? Was he in hiding? Did he leave a contact? Had they informed him it was okay to return to the family now that the situation had normalised? He did not believe his father had died! In her autobiography Walking with Gorillas: The Journey of an African Wildlife Vet , his sister, Dr Gladys Kalema-Zikusoka, narrates that her 45-year-old father Mr Kalema, a former Cabinet minister in the first Obote government, left his home at 6:45 pm on January 20, 1972.

He was abducted and killed by Amin’s soldiers. This tragic matter was part of Rhoda Kalema’s own autobiography, My Life is But a Weaving, which I have misplaced.

Rhoda Kalema emphasised the importance of writing about those families that had lost loved ones in our history. She said she knew that the disappearance of her husband greatly impacted on the family but she did not fully appreciate the gravity until that call came in. She then talked about the closure that comes with a burial and the lack of it when one simply ‘disappears.’

For many the Amin, Obote, and Lutwa regimes ended, and we should all move on to create a new Uganda as envisaged by the liberators of 1986.

But there are many who have scars and unanswered questions which you can’t wish away by turning the page of history into another chapter. Yet still there is trouble that even after 1986, when ‘the bad regimes of the past’ were ‘dumped on the garbage heap’ of history, we created a new chapter with the same material as the past one. The war in the north and north-eastern Uganda.

The abduction and imprisonment without charge, plus the imprisonment and killing of Opposition supporters, especially from 2020, are a testament to the enduring legacy of Idi Amin and his henchmen. We have definitely created more people who will come up in future looking for their loved ones, like we learnt nothing from the past.

Timothy Kalyegira recently wrote a column titled ‘A despatch from Gulu’ in The Sunday Monitor about many mentally ill people roaming the streets of Gulu.

Uganda has a mental health challenge, especially in areas that witnessed war over long periods of time in our history, the latest being the Acholi Sub-region. Organisations like Mental Health Uganda and numerous agencies document reports of people suffering from post traumatic stress disorder, depression, trauma, and anxiety stemming from the viciousness of that war. The cases of violence and suicide are also on the rise, allegedly for those who can not cope.

Many times when we talk of restoring order and peace, these are the things swept under the carpet. How many of these are asking the same questions like Rhoda Kalema’s son at the Republic House? Our subsequent conversations were almost always centred around those issues.

Somehow, we would go there. For instance, on the issue of lifting of the age and term limits and what they meant going forward in relation to the 1995 Constitution, where she was a delegate.

How the Opposition voices of the youth had responded courageously to these amendments of the Constitution. The worrying trend of abduction by men in drones (Toyota HiAce vans) and how it would just keep the past alive and create more problems in future. You noticed that even as she aged, issues of social justice and fairness were very close to her heart.

The last time we met was on the July 5, 2023 at the launch of Walking With Gorillas. She was in a very good mood. Her daughter had done her proud by 'promoting Uganda and tourism’ and she told me so. She was optimistic about a peaceful future. Anything short of this would always end badly.

At that point, she recalled what happened when Amin fell. In 1979, she left her home with her children for a safe haven.

When the Wakombozi, (liberators), the joint forces of the Tanzanian army and Ugandan exiles, landed in Kampala, there was a serious looting spree in most parts of the country.

The homes and businesses of what were presumed to be ‘Amin’s people’ were targeted by Ugandans who, a few months prior, were scared of Idi Amin and his henchmen. They were so powerful that they could abduct and kill at will, and no one could do anything to them.

History brought that to an end at least for some time. When a gang approached the Kalema home, the caretaker ran out with a portrait of her late husband and said he was killed by Idi Amin. The looters and Tanzanian soldiers skipped the home and went on the rampage elsewhere.

The highhandedness and impunity of the Amin regime made it look invincible, that many did not think of a future without him. That emboldened Amin and company to greater heights of viciousness. It also built up anger in the people who, on the outside, looked cowed and meek. As a consequence, they exploded like wild animals on the loose when the regime crumbled.

Today, we see many aspects of the Idi Amin regime at play, including impunity. History is very patient and has the habit of repeating itself. But time is still on our side to learn from history, make amends, and put a halt to the cycle of Idi Amin.

The late Rhoda Nsibirwa Kalema. PHOTO/FILE/COURTESY/UWONET

May Rhoda Kalema’s soul rest in eternal peace, and her loved ones find fortitude.

Nicholas Sengoba | X : @nsengoba