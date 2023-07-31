Russian campaign: Time Uganda smelt the coffee

Last week, President Museveni joined other leaders from the great continent at the Russia-Africa summit held in St Petersburg, Russia. Mr Museveni was in his element; very informed and articulate when analysing Africa’s predicament; convincingly holding it up with facts and figures.

This time it was on unfair trade citing examples from coffee; the most widely traded tropical product and the second most widely traded commodity in the world after crude oil. According to President Museveni, the global coffee business is worth $460 billion per annum with the share of the coffee producing countries - found in the global south - standing at only $25 billion which is about 5.5 percent.

Of this paltry sum, Africa’s coffee producing countries like Uganda, get only $2.5 billion because we mainly export unprocessed coffee.

When I first encountered Mr Museveni back in 1986 as he chalked on the blackboard, I was mesmerised by the clarity with which he elucidated the whole concept of colonialism. He disabused many about the glowing attributes that the school sylla-bus planted in our young minds about colonialism. Mr Museveni told us that colonialism created a power relation and pathet-ic reality where former colonies like Uganda were perpetual producers of cheap primary products; basically raw material many of which they did not consume. They became consumers of expensive secondary commodities or manufactured prod-ucts which they did not produce.

I remember many of us were angry with the Bourgeoisie, obscurantists, the unpatriotic, the corrupt agents of neo-colonialism and their colonial hangover. We held onto Mr Museveni and the fresh revolutionaries’ promise to dump them on the garbage heap of history as Uganda fought backwardness with the aim of building an independent, integrated and self-sustaining national economy. This was point five of the 10 point programme of the National Resistance Movement (NRM).

One of the ways to achieve this was processing of raw materials to add value and get more from our exports.

Now here we are, 61 years after the colonialist left and 37 years after Mr Museveni came to dismantle the post colonial state and rebuild a more viable and authentic dispensation.

President Museveni is still flying out expensively to talk about the problem of Africa exporting unprocessed low value raw materials!

In St Petersburg he went a step further and asked Russia to come to the continent and invest in processing plus adding value to the raw materials or out rightly ban the import of raw materials. With due respect, this is preposterous.

When dealing with other countries in international relations, any sensible government seeks to maximise its advantages for the growth of its own people.

Even the Russia-Africa summit despite all the platitudes about mutual interests is foremost about the interests of Russia. Russia is not the legendary mother goose that intends to adopt Africa and fend for it as it’s young one. They are fighting for support in their cause to survive the onslaught of the West.

Secondly, it paints a picture of a continent and country which has capitulated and declared itself inferior and incapable.

But this should not be the case. Unlike at independence we now have more people with exposure, formal education and ex-pertise. Yet we don’t have to re-invent the wheel.

There are many executives, managers, engineers you name it in the geographic North who have several years under their belts in coffee processing and roasting whom we can contract and pay very handsomely to guide us on setting up our own value addition operations. Then we take over slowly as we build capacity and our hands get steady. A foreign investor will only come to make as much money for themselves as possible while keeping us dependent for that is the source of their bread.

The argument that there is no money does not hold. TheObserver newspaper on September 30, 2020 reported that the government would hire foreign coffee and health expatriates to come to Uganda to teach people how to drink coffee and its benefits.

Last month, Daily Monitor reported that Parliament has tasked the Prime Minister’s office to explain how Shs 9.6 billion was spent on training youths on how to drink coffee in Uganda after the Auditor General revealed it was majorly a phantom project.

All these wasteful efforts don’t address the core issue of value addition. They eventually steal from the farmer and de-motivate him.

We should bring all coffee farmers under a cooperative system. Then we use their coffee as collateral to borrow money ei-ther at home or abroad and set up large value addition plants right up to the level of roasting.

There is no shame in not knowing and humbling ourselves to learn. So as suggested above, hire the best, especially those who have been at it and have retired, from all over the globe to manage these enterprises and also task them to pass on skills to indigenous Ugandans to gradually take over. We could also take some abroad and train in these operations.

China sent most of its best brains to universities in the US then brought them back, paid them well to replicate the American experience. Chinese are not terribly innovative. They have copied a lot and here we are asking them to help us out and invest here.

When the farmer gets better value for their produce it will motivate them to produce more and better. The synergies mean they can bargain better for financing, purchasing equipment for mechanisation of agriculture and searching for markets for their produce.

Most African governments have a fear that putting the farmers at the forefront of value addition will empower them economically and create an uncontrollable independent force that can sponsor opposition tendencies. That should be outgrown.

Otherwise the nonsense of handing money to all-knowing indigenous businessmen or foreign investors and cowboys to help coffee farmers won’t lead us to smell the coffee. It just creates fat cats and leaves us perpetually crying haplessly about how bad the colonialists and neo-colonialists have treated us.