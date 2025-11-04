Tanzania’s election mess and the gradual vanishing of the state

Once again, an East African sitting president has won an election with a percentage that reads like an FM radio frequency. Tanzania’s first female (also East Africa’s first) president HE Samia Suluhu Hassan, came top in a highly disputed election with over 97.7 percent of the vote.

A ‘record-breaking’ 87 percent of the eligible 37.6 million voters are alleged to have cast their vote in an election blighted by apathy and visibly low voter turnout.

With 16 obscure and unknown candidates on the ballot, after the incarceration of the most notable competitor Tundu Lissu of the CHADEMA party on charges of treason, comedians had a field day. They joked that the leading candidates were Samia Hassan Suluhu, Suluhu Hassan Samia, and Samia Suluhu Hassan.

Suluhu came to power after the death of a high-handed John Pombe Magufuli in 2021, promising 4Rs; Reconciliation, Resilience, Reform, and Rebuilding.

There was a lot of hope with many saying that a woman would make a better president because of the natural possession of feminine ‘soft skills.’ She would reach out, be accommodative and bend towards dialogue. Now her government is accused of corruption, authoritarianism, intolerance, human rights abuse and vote rigging.

Many of those contesting her ‘stolen election’ are dead or in jail. Some analysts are claiming that Suluhu has settled the debate of who, between African women and men, makes better leaders. They now believe that ‘they are all the same.’ It might be too early to call. If one looks at the elections in Tanzania since 1995. Subsequent polls have been ‘difficult.’

The quality of the entire exercise has been dropping right from the time of Benjamin Mkapa, 1995-2005, Jakaya Kikwete, 2005-2015, and John Pombe Magufuli, 2015-2021.

All like Samia Suluhu have been from the CCM party that has ruled Tanzania since independence on December 9, 1961. It was during the time of Magufuli, Suluhu’s predecessor, that Tundu Lissu was sprayed with 16 bullets in 2017. Ali Kibao, an opposition figure, was kidnapped, murdered, and his remains doused in acid by unknown assailants.

What has basically gone wrong is what has happened in most African countries from when the colonialists departed.

For all its faults, the colonial state had in place most of the social services and amenities that bridge the gap between the citizen and the state. There was free education, healthcare and housing for most public servants. In this way, it did not matter if you were rich or poor.

Many managed to get a decent education and medical treatment in good schools and hospitals, respectively, even if they were from poor families.

There were government parastatals that provided employment for many. Many of them like Coffee and Lint Marketing Board created markets for the producers who tilled the land.

When the colonialists departed, they left that infrastructure in place. Many of the top professionals in the fields of law, medicine, engineering, education, accounting, nursing, etc. benefited from this system, with the government footing the bill.

The government paid to transport you to and from the university and gave you free books and other scholastic materials.

Many of them were children of peasants and low income earners. There is one famous one who went for lectures at the Makerere Law School in bathroom slippers for entire time he was at the hill. He later became a prosperous lawyer, politician, parliamentarian and Cabinet minister working in the ministry that was charged with privatising and making people pay for social services! Their lives were not only subsidised but well facilitated at a heavy cost for the state.

The governments were autocratic, corrupt, and did not tolerate opposition. Many like Julius Nyerere’s Tanzania and Daniel Arap Moi’s Kenya were one party states. They also held sham elections and jailed, exiled or killed their opponents.

Others were military dictatorships like the one run by Uganda’s Gen Idi Amin Dada between 1971 and 1979. The people did not take to the streets because their existential demands were covered.

In Uganda, those who claim that former president Gen Idi Amin Dada was a better leader than all the other presidents put in down to this fact. That there was free education and you could go to Mulago hospital and find a good doctor who treated you and gave you free medicine and even eye glasses. They overlook or find excuses for the murderous record of the regime.

The mismanagement of the post-colonial state eroded most of these social amenities. The gap between the citizen and the state widened. Then came liberalisation in the late 80’s and 90s. When the government sold the loss-making parastatals, houses, and introduced ‘cost sharing’ in health and education, the back of the camel broke.

The citizen was left to the sharks in the market. Unlike the parastatals of old, which created employment for people while making losses, private companies are about profit. If a venture does not make sense, they close or lay off workers.

Agriculture is now tough as there is no cooperative society to crowd fund, buy inputs in bulk at lower prices, or a fund to subsidise and stabilise prices for the farmer.

He is left to middlemen who squeeze him.

Most of the young people leave the land and run to the city in search of greener pastures, but also for the hand of the state. It is in the city that you have the best schools and hospitals, plus ‘decent jobs.’ The trouble is, they are also the most expensive places to live.

They end up enduring its harshness and get frustrated, hungry, and angry. The ones who get employed are hardly paid a living wage to keep them together, pay rent, electricity, water, and food. Most people are an illness or school fees slip away from poverty. So many are into borrowing from relatives and friends to keep afloat.

The gradual erosion and narrowing of the state in terms of service provision means that sitting governments find it very difficult to justify their existence, collect taxes, and convince the electorate that life will get better if they are elected.

They resort to forming cartels to hold power. They steal from the state, enrich a critical mass which is tasked with buying off and appeasing crucial constituencies in the military, business, religious organisations, the media, intelligentsia, and, of late, influencers, etc., that may help keep them in power.

They also have the backup plan of using force and violence in case there is any resistance, which is surely growing. Tanzania has followed that trajectory for the last 30 years. Suluhu is unlucky that she is the one in the spotlight.

The next election is likely to be worse as more and more people move into the urban areas searching for the elusive provisions of the state, only to end up empty-handed and frustrated by the ever-receding mirage.

Mr Nicholas Sengoba is a commentator on political

and social issues

X: @nsengoba



