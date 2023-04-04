Technology is now the official liars’ nightmare

As we speak, in Kenya the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) is busy scraping eggs off its face.

DCI released photos on their social media handles of alleged suspected criminals. These had taken shelter under the cover of the demonstrations called by the opposition coalition, Azimio la Umoja led by Raila Amolo Oginga Odinga, last month.

DCI asserted that cameras had captured the images in real time, of all manner of miscreants harassing others, throwing projectiles, looting, burning tyres, vandalizing property, you name it. DCI then asked anyone with information on the rioters to help the police track them down for prosecution. They also asked the persons who appeared in the photos to report to the Serious Crimes Offices at the DCI Headquarters.

A good strategy by the office that helps to keep law and order, if you asked any sober mind. The media quickly seized the opportunity following the mantra ‘help the police to help you,’ by providing the information. Things didn’t go as well as the DCI would later learn. Authenticating information and especially photography with the development of Information and communication technology (ICT) is fast becoming very simple.

Using fact checkers and other apps one may tell the exact date and media house that first published the photo.

Some of DCI’s images purportedly from last month’s demonstrations were from earlier demonstrations a whole 15 years ago in Kenya in 2008. Yet more were taken in countries as far away as Burundi. Some were picked from the Financial Times and the German Deutsche Welle website from much earlier unrelated events. In some instances, photos were manipulated to ‘suit’ the current circumstances. The Google Reverse Image Search Technology does wonders.

For its part, NTV of the Nation Media Group gave this verdict on their Twitter handle; “the DCI has knowingly, willingly and with intent, chosen to publish false misleading information.”

They were diplomatically saying that the law enforcer was acting in a criminal manner like the thief trying to catch their peer. DCI had engaged in plagiarism and generating fake news to make and win an argument that the demonstrations were a danger to society and should be stopped.

The avalanche of the feedback of fact checked ‘DCI photos’ forced the law enforcers to issue an apology. They claimed they were overwhelmed by the amount of information they were receiving and had not had time to sieve it. The most important take-away from this embarrassment is that the progress in ICT is the nightmare of most public officers whose livelihood is eased by manipulation of information and deception. With just a few clicks on a gadget you may get the correct facts from the comfort of your stall in the market. The youthful populations that dominate the world will not appreciate this. More than 20 years ago and before, it was very different. A politician would go and address a gathering in the provinces and tell a lie or talk carelessly. A journalist would then file his report probably using a fax machine. In some cases, they would have to make a call on an unclear line without the voice of the subject in the story. In case of photos, they would have to take them to the studio for development and that would mean the loss of a day. Photos despite speaking thousands of words would be limited in number to get the best shot and angle. They would be left for interpretation by the reader as they appreciated them. The story would then run two days later as ‘breaking news.’ The politician would then drive to the media house and claim that he was either misquoted, quoted out of context or worse still that his enemies had fabricated stories and paid the journalist to tell lies about him. They would then threaten to sue if there was no apology made.

The media houses would then have to make a judgment call about their correspondent on the ground and take a gamble. Then came the disruption of the smartphone. Nowadays with digital photography you may take tens of images and also videos which are shared in real time with the voices of the speakers included.

An editor may place their correspondent at a distant location using a GPS system provided free on the phone for authenticity. A recording of an event may also be released minute by minute as it develops on a real timeline, on a media house’s website or its social media platforms.

Then of course anyone in the crowd with a simple smartphone is now a journalist. They can record an event and post it raw on their social media account. Everyone but most especially public figures are not sleeping well. The window of deception and denial is closing very fast. That is why threats and violence against media practitioners is on the rise. During the demonstrations in Kenya there were many incidents of journalists being beaten up so that they do not record the events. Others were asked to erase their recordings or worse still their phones and cameras were destroyed so that there is no record to dispute or defend.

But like the DCI has come to learn the hard way, the horse has already bolted. The ICT revolution is not stopping or looking back. In the past the traditional media had a monopoly of sorts. It was the only and major go-to center for authentic information. It, therefore, could be cowed and corrupted to keep information in check. That has changed.

The pressure from society to put out and share information means that there is now an overload on the internet. Everyone is competing to get noticed and followed by creating and sharing content. Following is a treasured social asset.

Now that the world is moving in the direction of artificial intelligence even the human beings on social media are on notice. We might soon have to rely on micro devices, satellites, robots and other very remote invisible devices planted to report from ‘nowhere’ in real time. The likes of Kenyan DCI will have no option but to learn to tell the truth and spare themselves the ignominy of scraping egg off their faces.