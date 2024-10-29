Ugandan hustling, no place for pampered honchos

Over the weekend I had a very hilarious and insightful chat with a respectable elder in the business. He wanted to know what I made of the developments in the search for the next Executive Director of the lucrative Kampala Capital City Authority seat.

The peculiarity of retired former top executives of public entities (he calls them honchos), Ministers, MPs etc. being on the list was what intrigued him.

Hitherto, most of them served for many years and presumably earned well enough to go start out on their own. He brushed aside my argument that it was anyone’s right to go for it as long as they qualified. He found it unsettling that one or two, probably along the way had motivated people (even when they sounded like they were urging fish to climb trees,) on how to deal with retirement and self-employment after years of formal employment.

Others tipped the youth on being job makers and not job seekers. But had now chosen not to follow their own advice and instead returned to eat what they had thrown out. I referred him to what former New Vision boss and now coffee farmer, Mr Robert Tabaro Kabushenga, once said on his X handle.

“Hustling after a life in formal employment is like switching from playing golf to rugby.” Employment over the last 38 years under the NRM has gone through many changes. In 1986 the economy had collapsed terribly after years of war. People only stayed in public offices for the free house and address that the office gave them.

Then for about 15 years donor money poured in to repair the economy and it grew tremendously. Almost anything one thought about, from trade to masonry work to food production to services, found a market for there was virtually nothing. Many tried their hands in the private sector and prospered. That is how for instance journalists formed The Monitor newspaper and succeeded beyond expectation.

Then came public sector restructuring, privatisation and de-regulation of the late 80s. With a trimmer public sector, salaries and remuneration in government improved and autonomous agencies and departments were created to enhance efficiency.

Many of these like UNRA, UCDA, URA, KCCA etc paid way above or matched even main stream ‘blue chip’ companies in Uganda like MTN. They became the most sought-after jobs in Uganda. Meanwhile, corruption, drying up of donor money, taxation, nepotism, inflation, the arrival of Chinese goods plus over saturation of players in the private sector gradually pushed down margins and profitability. This especially affected real estate where many houses and arcades were built. Same with trade where everyone went for self-employment.

Covid-19 and all its lockdown problems almost buried the private sector with many downsizing, limping on or closing down all together. The government agencies and departments became even more sought after for employment. Many remained stoic even in the face of shocks like Covid-19. Employees received their big salaries and allowances unlike those in the private sector. The chiefs in there, swim in public finances plus plum privileges that spoil even the most well meaning and grounded of souls.

They are many mountains above the ordinary Ugandan and oceans away from the hustler in the informal sector.As a head or even employee of a government entity in a strategic office like State House, one is never short of friends and people who are willing to go out of their way to help them out or bring them straight and crooked money-making proposals.

They know that you have the power to grant them a tender in return or connect them to a powerful decision maker. You are invited to almost every function attended by the who-is-who in the country including foreign missions. They flatter you about your humour, charm and stupendous management style plus how you would make a great Minister of Finance. You fly abroad in business class often taking the family along for holidays and develop expensive middle-class habits like jogging or playing golf mid-morning, while people wait for you at the office. Once in a while you have the luxury of delegating and have a personal assistant to take your calls.

You go to the bars where beer is sold at Shs15,000 per bottle and bought by the round for hangers-on who trigger your dopamine with flattery. Importantly most of the tabs are picked by the taxpayer.

When you are forced out of such offices to try your luck at self-employment. Most of this largesse you are accustomed to ends instantly. You are like the animal that was kept in the zoo from birth, being fed with choice meats and given shampoo baths. When left to fend for itself in the wild, even rabbits are bound to hunt it down. Kampala has its fair share of weather-beaten miserable people and misery loves company. They love the story of the one who falls from the sky and it sounds better if they do so with a thud.

They will troll you endlessly, gossip and tell lies about you and how your wife is seeing someone else because you can no longer afford her Shs 800,00 hair and weekly spa treatment on high street. The children’s fees of US$ 75,000 per year in the international school without the taxpayer, leave you panting yet you can’t bring yourself to settling for the ordinary Uneb curriculum. It will hurt the family name you built overtime. There are no more holidays.

Every minute is spent on looking for the shilling. You are stretched out because you learn that when you delegated people where stealing from you and you have to be present everywhere. When you travel you end up like the former ED of an Authority who after the sack, flew to China and the narrow seating configuration in the economy class forced him first from the window seat to the one next to the aisle. He swallowed his pride and stood most almost half of the way to save the knees that business class and the taxpayer had pampered.

You climb down from the government fuel guzzling SUV to a more manageable ordinary Toyota that gives a feel of the potholes and forces you to speak out on bad governance on social media. You may have to take it to the mechanic and wait as he repairs to avoid being diddled.

In any case you no longer have the luxury of a driver.It is at this point that you learn that all work you were doing and talking about in the side hustle, the farming and ranching you were doing while employed was not really profitable. It was what you were earning in the government office that was subsidising it and now that you no longer have it you are struggling. You now complain endlessly like the spokesperson for distressed farmers and traders.

To handle all these things on one’s salary from self-employment with all its uncertainty and customers plus clients who want you to supply on credit, is like bringing up a child on lunch time money. That is how people then take the bold and wise step to go back into formal employment to ‘use their expertise to serve the people and their country as patriots.’