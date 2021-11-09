Prime

Vaccination; it makes sense to follow the Kabaka

Author, Nicholas Sengoba. PHOTO/FILE/COURTESY

By  Nicholas Sengoba

What you need to know:

These are rather desperate times and they call for desperate measures. Only the abnormal will act normally in abnormal situations.

Uganda is almost making one year and nine months of the disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.