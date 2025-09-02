Violence will replace money in NRM politics

We are yet to hear the end of the argument about the misuse of money in the ruling NRM party. Those who were defeated in the intra party elections last week during their delegates conference are up in arms. Not to be left out, political analysts and observers have added their voices, claiming that ‘this unfortunate development will not leave the party the same.’

What is interesting is that the use of obscene amounts of money in Ugandan elections, especially during the NRM era, is not a new thing.

Every so often, there is a report by some NGO and anti-corruption groups about illicit campaign financing. In fact, one of the driving factors behind the mind-boggling corruption in the country is linked to politics. Those who want to get ahead simply steal from the taxpayer and buy their way into high office.

They use their new station not only as insurance from prosecution but also as an opportune place to steal more by joining other cartels and networks of the same purpose. Then the cycle continues. This is what makes the quest for office a do or die.

Interestingly, many governments in developing countries follow a model that suits the shortage of finances and groceries to go around. Because there is perennially a lack of money to finance all the social responsibilities and fulfil the promises of the state, what is available is given to a critical mass of people who then redistribute some of it as bribes, donations, and grants to key sections of society for patronage. The elected leader on whose shoulders it lies to receive the money and redistribute it makes a killing as he smartly delivers only the crumbs in the most visible of areas and keeps a pile to themselves. That is why almost every MP has an ambulance with their poster on it to show that they have contributed to healthcare.

The irony is that the ambulance may take the patient to a hospital without medical personnel, adequate equipment, or essential medicine. The same reason they love sponsoring mass sports events like football tournaments named after themselves for visibility. After the primaries, many bought cheap illicit brew to thank the electorate.

The nearer one is to government, the closer they are to public finance and therefore the greater the advantages of being ahead in the race for elective office.

The major victims of the use of money have been those outside this realm- the opposition. The political money men may pay their opponents to stand down or sponsor those who may split the opposition vote. They bribe voters with things that are apparently as mundane as soap and salt. They will hire goons to disrupt campaign rallies of their opponents, or turn them rowdy to invite the police ‘to restore order.’

They tear their posters and engage in all manner of smear campaigns using hired guns on social media. There is always money to buy out polling agents to look away, sign wrong declaration forms or refuse to turn up in court in case of election petitions. Some of the decisions from the courts, especially to do with costs of petitions, leave many in the opposition without the appetite to contest bad elections.

So why is money making news in the internal elections of the NRM? The dominance of the NRM has turned it into a state party. At all levels where you find public finance, from a job in the public service to, security to who gets a tender to run markets and public toilets, one must be either an NRM party supporter or an associate of the party. These are the people who are likely to make a bid for political office, from MP to councillor, with a realistic chance of success.

The opposition is gradually being crowded and has become an endangered species in many places like western, Karamoja, West Nile, parts of northern and eastern Uganda. So, what is now left is the NRM dealing with the NRM or NRM-leaning independents. If one has to use money, the perpetrator and the victim are both most likely to be NRM party supporters. The co-wife who kept the stick in a convenient location for the errant husband to mistreat her rival is now on the receiving end of the very stick.

The cry about the party taking a wrong direction that will sink it is absolute nonsense. It has been on this journey for as long as it has existed. In the past, those who bore the brunt were the remnants of the past regimes, then the ‘multipartyists,’ then the ‘opposition sponsored by foreign elements.’ Now that almost all of these ones have been sorted out, the wolves have to devour each other in order to survive.

From the look of things, one may predict that as time goes on, even money alone will not be enough. Its cousin and fellow traveller, violence, may also be needed to guarantee success. Again, it will mostly be the NRM in-house showdowns which will make the news, for the visiting of violence on the opposition has now become a staple diet.

The recent NRM party primaries in Lwemiyaga County, in Sembabule District, pitting Brig Emmanuel Rwashande against incumbent MP, Theodore Ssekibubo, is a case in point. An NRM supporter, Fred Ssembusi (25) went to an early grave.

Social media over the weekend also served us unfortunate images in a video clip. It showed one of the foul-mouthed supporters and influencers of the NRM, Jennifer Nakangubi, aka Full Figure, who also happens to be a presidential advisor, being beaten by two men. A feminine voice in the video asks Full Figure why she is abusive and assures her that it is her husband effecting the comeuppance. In an act akin to the same impunity, Full Figure exhibits the recording and posted it on social media.

The police occasionally arrests and charges social media users for computer misuse and offensive communication for use of Full Figure-like language that demeans and ridicules others.

Feuding President Museveni advisors Justin Nameere (L) and Jennifer Nakangubi (R), also known as Full Figure. PHOTO/COMBO

Police are now reportedly looking for the NRM flagbearer for the Masaka Woman MP seat, Justine Nameere Nsubuga, and her husband for allegedly assaulting and robbing Full Figure of a mobile phone and Shs500,000. Nameere also happens to be a presidential advisor. Nameere and Full Figure were reportedly associated with different candidates for the NRM CEC elections in the Buganda region.

The disfigured face of Full Figure lying on a hospital bed is a message about the future of NRM politics. It is a declaration that money is not everything in the business. The violence served to the opposition in the promotion of NRM may also come in handy in the home setting should the need arise.

As things stand that need is right on the doorstep. As politics becomes more lucrative and the people become more demanding, those who have the muscle to push out everyone and remain alone in the field will carry the day. I wish Full Figure a quick recovery and that the government may have the will and courage to grant a fitting punishment to her tormentors.

The writer, Nicholas Sengoba, is on X @nsengoba