A general's birthday speech that never was

Wow, wow, wow! Hello everyone. Thank you. It’s nice seeing you all here. Thank you for joining me in celebrating my birthday.

This is important to me. Yes, as a birthday. But more importantly because I feel the permeating electricity of love and in-person connectedness among us, my friends and patriots.

I hear your loud cheers. But I also hear in between the silent whispers, and the unspoken misgivings, both here and elsewhere.

This illuminates who we are, and what our country is: a work in progress. It does impose on us a generational responsibility.

An inheritance of duty from our parents and forefathers who sacrificed so that we could have a better future. That better future, my friends, is unlocked today in a big way. Right here. Right now.

To their eternal credit, our parents, and their parents, beat the dew off to blunt hamstrings and smoothen the streets of life so that ourselves, and our state, could stand proud in the community of nations, and we could walk unsoaked.

Many paid the ultimate price --- lost their lives --- so our land could be free for us to decide about ourselves and our future.

It is not lost on me, and indeed us all, on this day of fun and fanfare that safeguarding our national sovereignty and territorial integrity remains not just a constitutional imperative, but also an existential constant.

This is why some of us made the decision early in life, and hundreds more are making similar decisions from the length and breadth of our country today, to join our high-performing and effective armed forces and intelligence services.

Their risk safeguards us all. It is testament to our commitment to cooperation, not conflict, and our contribution to international peace and security. In the words of my father, a retired parish chief, we have an eternal call to insure the future of Uganda and of Africa. Today, I salute the men and women in our security forces and spy agencies for making this possible, not just within our country, but also in brotherly nations such as Somalia, South Sudan and the Democratic Republic of Congo --- where the placement of our boots spring hope and erase despair for millions.

This is who, together, we are. Powerful. It is about us all. Not just me. Not just you. But us. This must be our takeaway when today’s dance is over, when today’s feast is over, when today’s talking is over, when today’s drinking is over, and, yes, indeed when today’s hangover dissolves tomorrow! Let’s remember this one fact: It’s about us. A progress where the majority are left behind is a future trap for the few privileged. And I know this. This is why I elected to make my birthday celebration public, for us all to share in love because we are bound by much more. I thank the organisers for putting this together, beautifully and seamlessly. And I thank my parents, and similarly appreciate your own parents, for nurturing us into useful citizens of our beloved country. We shall not betray them. We shall answer the call of duty to our communities and nation with bravery, compassion and commitment.

It is this opportunity that we must seize and secure. Our country, this beautiful Uganda that Winston Churchill called the ‘Pearl of Africa’, is endowed with priceless natural resources. We all know that. We can, and must make, the tourism work and reward all better. That is jobs and money. But we, the people of Uganda, constitute the true treasure because our individual and collective ingenuity and enterprises rev the engine for our prosperity.

This will require appropriated investment to hone skills to make our toils transform gardens into blooming and fruitful farmlands, our civil service a home of integrity and unconditional service to ordinary citizens, our built infrastructure a lasting symbol of our brilliance, shared opportunities a measure of our togetherness, our schools the furnace that purifies our innate flairs, and our common heritage and future our glue.

Again, as I said, this is about us all. But for now, and together, let’s loosen up. As it is stated in the Book of Ecclesiastes 9:7-8 about celebrating life, “so go eat your food and enjoy it; drink your wine and be happy, because that is what God wants you to do”.

I thank you. Merci beaucoup. A happy birthday to myself and us all.