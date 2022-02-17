If we choose to forget the past we might as well forget the future

My Political Education teacher was called Okoth, but behind his back, we called him Kibaki. His build and drawly manner of speech would probably have earned him more as a body-double for the former Kenyan President. Also, he was damn good at the subject because for many of the things we were learning, he had been around to witness.

I looked up the National Curriculum Development Centre website but didn’t see the subject listed. It would seem that it was scrapped as part of the ongoing curriculum review process. I was prompted to check because I am writing this on the morning of the 45th commemoration of the killing of Archbishop Janani Luwum.

The day has since been declared a public holiday but apart from a few government officials, the Church, and few of his relations, it doesn’t seem – from the look of it – that the man’s life and story is of much significance to the rest of the country. The public holiday certainly is, in ways that excite young people look forward to another break from work and excuse to party long into the night. But that’s just about it.

Those who sat through Political Education classes like Mr Okoth’s, might remember cramming the 18 reasons advanced by Idi Amin, for the expulsion of Asians. Well, this year will mark 50 years since the date but you would be hard-pressed find many Ugandans with have any more than skin-deep knowledge of that monumental historical event.

Yet, few things have shaped our contemporary history and lives in ways that that expulsion did. You just have to listen and observe everything about ownership of capital, jobs, and opportunities for Ugandans to get a good sense of it. You probably don’t because the passage of time certainly erases memory but also our sociopolitical convenience means that we remember and forget what we want, depending on who is in charge at the time.

The same could be said for Uganda’s Independence celebration – make of that whatever you will – which will clock 60 years at the next count, in October. When I was in school, we used to have cultural celebrations scheduled on the day. Different students would dress up in tribal wear and perform dances and exhibitions that were intended to teach others about their cultures.

The accuracy of representation could be contested because not many millennials are schooled in the ways of their culture. For example, there was confusion over the ‘ownership’ of the uber-popular traditional song ‘Emaali’, because Bagisu students used it to showcase the Imbalu tradition, the Iteso said it was in their language, and the popular version most of us are used to is a rendition by Busoga’s Rachel Magola.

This blur in clarity will certainly go on, further into the pits, with Gen Zs who are a lot more globalised and therefore disinterested – but you can’t fault the effort. Outside school, Independence Day just became a lot more about drinking Uganda Waragi, because everyone needs a moment to take a break from getting hustled for being Ugandan.

It is damning that the NRM government hasn’t done more with the sustained period of regime stability, resources and tools available today – both for the preservation and transfer of Uganda’s and its own history. Yet the script doesn’t seem to be much different from previous governments – hold long boring state functions at different district grounds, paint the previous guys as devils, and think nothing of creatively teaching the future generation about their country.

All of this is not helped by the fact that just about five percent of Uganda’s entire population was alive 50 years ago. So those who are old enough to remember and offer context are slowly getting lost, which means that the history of the country is also likely to go the same way. It is common practice of late, to proclaim how we must emulate the great heroes of our history; but how, when we barely know their stories?

Our friends at Citizen Report are doing a great job with the civic education quizzes but everyone, especially the government of the day, should do more. If for nothing else, then for self-interest. Work with young people and figure out creative ways to tell the stories of the men, women, events and places that brought us to where we are. Video. Photography. Virtual Reality. Simulations. It isn’t that complicated.