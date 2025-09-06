Century of wisdom: Fare-thee-well Mzee Kyeyamwa, Mwiri’s oldest son

In the heart of Luuka District, the quiet village of Bulalu became the nation’s compass point on Thursday, August 28. The passing of Mzee William Kyeyamwa at the remarkable age of 105 was not merely a loss for a family, but the closing of a living chapter of history for his community, his alma mater, and for all who value a life of purpose, service, and unwavering spirit. His was a life that spanned epochs. Born in 1920, five years before his fellow notable Busoga College Mwiri Old Boy, Apollo Milton Obote, Mzee Kyeyamwa’s journey was one of incredible longevity. His story with the iconic Busoga College Mwiri is the stuff of legend. In 1935, a young William’s intellect shone brightly enough to secure one of only two coveted Busoga Kingdom bursaries allotted to Luuka County to study at the prestigious Busoga College.

This was no small feat in an era of fierce competition, a testament to a sharp mind that recognised education as the ultimate key. Life on the hallowed "Hill" of Mwiri shaped him profoundly and provided him with his most cherished stories. He would fondly recount the legendary tale of how, while he and other students were collecting stones for the construction of the magnificent Mwiri terrace, their music teacher, Rev FG Coates, led them in capturing, skinning, roasting, and feasting on a massive python. This was not just a wild adventure; for Mzee Kyeyamwa, this story became his personal litmus test. He would use it time and again to identify genuine Mwirians from his era, a shared memory that instantly separated those who were truly there from those who were not.

This deep, lifelong bond with his school was movingly honoured in his final wishes. In what was one of the most poignant moments of his farewell, his cherished school badge—the very one issued to him upon his admission in 1935—was formally returned to the school. Senior OB Mzee Brewer Abaliwano presented the 90-year-old badge to the current head teacher, Mr Peter Sibukule, as dozens of gathered old boys sang the school’s foundation song—the very same anthem that had welcomed a young William Kyeyamwa to the college in 1935—their voices swelling in a powerful, heartfelt tribute that bridged the decades. Mzee Kyeyamwa’s professional life was a masterclass in dedication and resilience.

Related Why UPC must choose unity over pride Commentary



Qualifying from Mulago in 1946, he entered a medical field rigidly stratified by colonial policy. Despite possessing the same knowledge and skill as his European counterparts, the British system classified African medical graduates as ‘Native Medical Assistants,’ a deliberate barrier that denied them full doctoral status and the recognition they deserved. Undeterred by this systemic prejudice, Mzee Kyeyamwa dedicated over 38 years to healing. His profound skill, deep compassion, and unwavering dedication transcended these imposed limitations, making him a distinguished clinician whose healing touch was known, respected, and trusted by thousands throughout the region. Parallel to his medical service was the mind of a visionary entrepreneur.

Mzee Kyeyamwa is rightly dubbed the ‘Architect of Bugembe’s growth’. His most tangible contribution was the construction of the first organised line of native shops in Bugembe on the Jinja-Malaba highway, strategically positioned opposite the present-day Bugembe Stadium. This development established the conventional bus stop for the area and fundamentally transformed the location from a mere roadside into a bustling commercial hub. Beyond the clinic and the boardroom, he was a man of immense passion and energy.

In the 1950s, he was a respected football referee, officiating matches for clubs across Uganda, his whistle a symbol of fairness on the pitch. This love for sport was rivalled only by his passion for hunting expeditions, which spoke to his adventurous spirit and love for the wilderness. Above all, his greatest pride and most enduring legacy was his family. He was blessed with a monumental lineage: 24 children, 58 grandchildren, 117 great-grandchildren, and 64 great-great-grandchildren. This vast tree, with roots deep in love and discipline, is his living testament.