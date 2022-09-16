'Father of the region’ and other stories in this region

Mr William Samoei arap Ruto is Kenya’s new president. He was inaugurated last Tuesday at a ceremony filled with pomp and pageantry. Regional leaders were in plenty. But when it came to President Museveni of Uganda, Mr Ruto went overboard. He referred to Mr Museveni as the ‘father of the region’.

Mr Museveni is said to have arrived in Kenya earlier than scheduled. A friend asked how he whiled away the unplanned time. And then he almost arrived at the same time as the main celebrants; former president Uhuru Kenyatta and President Ruto.

However, we shall have to interrogate Ruto’s father-of-the-region remark. ‘What did he mean?” A friend asked me. I think he used it in a manner some people use ‘father of the nation’.

But even then, he seems to have annoyed some president in the region whose identity shall remain undisclosed (for the time being). It has been rumoured that the said president said: “Let him be your father. He is not my father. And not the father of the region where I live. Regional geopolitics!

*****************

On Tuesday, August 30, I was honoured to speak at a regional planning meeting of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC). The ICRC region is comprised of Uganda, Rwanda, and Burundi, with headquarters in Kampala.

The International Committee of the Red Cross is globally recognised and respected. With this global respect, it leverages humanitarian activities into global diplomatic outlays and platforms.

Uganda, Rwanda, and Burundi share their western borderlines with one country: the Democratic Republic of Congo. Therefore, any good planner for this ICRC Region (Uganda, Rwanda, and Burundi) would have to set his eyes (and ears) on the Democratic Republic of Congo.

I told the ICRC meeting that the region is expected to have elections in the not-so-distant future. That was the time Kenyans were holding their collective breaths over the court petition challenging the victory of President Ruto.

DR Congo will hold elections in the last quarter of next year. And with the unending security issues in the eastern part of the country, elections can be a toll on the security architecture of the region. Or to put it another way, the security of the Nord Kivu can have a toll on the national elections.

People have been asking what will President Felix Antoine Tshilombo Tshisakedi do if he loses next year’s elections. My answer always is: What would the UPDF troops in DRC not do if Tshisekedi loses next year’s elections?

Rwanda will hold presidential elections in 2024. The winner of those elections will hold the office for a five-year term unlike the seven-year term that President Paul Kagame has been running.

The good thing for me is that I may have two likely presidential candidates known to me. Mr Didas Gasana, a ‘cumbersome’ lawyer now exiled in Sweden, has expressed intentions to offer his candidature in the race. We used to share the same office space in Kigali.

Mr Frank Habineza of the Rwanda Green Party may also run for Rwanda’s presidency. Although I have not heard from him, I can place a safe bet on the likelihood that Mr Habineza will be a candidate in the race.

In Burundi, the president accused some senior politicians of plotting a coup d’état. A few days later, he fired those he suspected to be plotting the said coup.