‘Kinship’ politics devoid of competence intoxicates devt

It is a new year and we owe all honour and glory to God for everything else, but mostly the gift of life. There is little or no doubt that one of the least understood, but most feared realities of life, even amongst philosophers, is death. It is a tough aspect of life that ‘essentially’ treats the bourgeoisie and pauper alike.

Given their social status, the death of politicians attracts a lot of attention in mainstream media and everywhere else. In fact, the families, relatives and close friends of deceased public figures only get to mourn their lost ones after burial as they have to brave all the stuff being eulogised, some of which may most likely be unknown to them! There is, however, a common political trend noted during or after bereavement of fallen politicians in Uganda: Preference of the deceased’s children or siblings as replacements in Parliament.

Just to cite a few, Uganda made history in 2012 for having the youngest legislator when 19-year-old Proscovia Alengot replaced her deceased father as MP of Usuk County, a position that she holds hitherto. Following the demise of Speaker Jacob Oulanyah in March 2022, his son Andrew Ojok Oulanyah was fronted as NRM party flag bearer in a process that was mediated by President Museveni as party leader. Most recently, Emmanuel Omoding, who we learnt from the media that he is based in US, was fronted by Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa to replace his deceased father Patrick Okabe, who lost his life in a tragic accident.

This trend is unique to Uganda as the same phenomenon of ‘kinship’ politics has been observed in our eastern neighbour, Kenya. In problematising this trend, I draw less attention to the replacement of fallen parliamentarians by relatives, which is more likely than not gesturing sympathy to the deceased’s family; but more to the categorical omission of, or silence on competence as a selection criterion.

To whichever extent that you may agree or disagree, this trend demonstrates the extent to which we are as a society have crafted our own problems. What place does competence hold across the different spheres of our society? In 2018, I came across a YouTube video (The Secret of How Singapore Became a Developed Country) that immensely impressed upon me competence as a value. The presenter applies the acronym MPI – Meritocracy, Pragmatism and Integrity - to account for Singapore’s economic development and upgrade from third-world to first-world country. We shall interest ourselves with meritocracy, which essentially entails selection of leaders based on merit. In other words, ministers were appointed based on their qualifications and tested experience. This is the taste of competence.

By extension, are we the kind of people who are not only discomforted and agitated by bad and costly agreements/deals or shoddy infrastructural projects or poor quality road works, but also ensure that we do not contribute to it in any every way? This ideally demonstrates the extent to which we value competence: When our expectations of others are in equilibrium with our own actions. In the recent past, the media has exposed to us some poorly crafted deals and decisions made by our political leaders, which have heavily burdened the taxpayer. Unfortunately, some evidence shows that our society has settled for the opposite of meritocracy in selecting political leaders across the divide: sectarianism, which essentially refers to the practice of appointing leaders based on their religious, cultural or racial lines. One of the consequences of sectarianism is the difficulty in addressing cases of poor leadership and performance because person(s) in question is a relative, hence the ‘pseudo-justifiable’ indifference. This poses a very big challenges on our local electorate to ponder their priorities when choosing leaders. Less attention should be drawn towards the religious or dialectic or ethnicity of leaders, but rather on their tested and untested experience, knowledge and capability. This is also counter-cultural to the mentality of many African governments, which reward individuals with ministerial [and sub-ministerial] positions based on party loyalty. As we step into a new year, what other mentalities have you observed in our society and would like to be addressed? Wish you a happy and prosperous 2023!