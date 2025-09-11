There’s urgent need for a comprehensive national digital agriculture strategy

Agriculture remains the backbone of Uganda’s economy, contributing close to a quarter of the national GDP and employing more than 70 percent of the population. Yet, despite its central role, our agricultural sector continues to face persistent challenges such as low productivity, limited market access, vulnerability to climate change, and weak integration into regional and global value chains. Without a coherent national framework, the impact of the available digital tools for Ugandan farmers; that are fragmented and siloed, will remain limited and uneven. It is for this reason that Uganda urgently needs a comprehensive National Digital Agriculture Strategy as a roadmap that coordinates efforts, mobilises resources, and ensures that digital transformation in agriculture delivers inclusive benefits.

The promise of digital agriculture in Uganda is real, but so are the barriers. Even though a large number of Ugandans own a smartphone through the many available avenues of acquiring smartphones, rural areas, where most farmers live, continue to struggle with poor internet coverage, unreliable power, and high data costs. Without deliberate investment in last-mile connectivity, smallholders will remain excluded from digital opportunities. The issue of low digital and financial literacy is very prominent. Many farmers and even some extension workers lack the skills needed to effectively use digital tools. And key to all these and more challenges, is the issue of a weak policy alignment. While Uganda has the Digital Uganda Vision, Vision 2040, and others, agriculture has not been fully mainstreamed within these national digital transformation agendas and the result; missed opportunities for cross-sectoral synergies.

A well-crafted strategy would address these challenges in a structured way by; one, providing a unified framework for alignment of government ministries, private sector players, farmer organisations, and development partners; two, by setting clear priorities for investment in infrastructure, digital skills, and farmer-centric innovations; three, by establishing standards and protocols for data governance, interoperability, and ethical use of farmer data; four, by promoting inclusivity by deliberately designing interventions that empower women, youth, and vulnerable groups and five; by strengthening accountability through linking digital agriculture to measurable national development outcomes such as food security, export competitiveness, and poverty reduction.

The vision for Uganda’s digital agriculture should be simple but ambitious; a modern, inclusive agricultural sector powered by affordable, accessible, and farmer-centred digital technologies; riding under strategic pillars that cover themes such as connectivity for all, digital skills and literacy, farmer centred platforms, inclusivity and equity as well as policy and institutional alignment. The urgency cannot be overstated. Climate change is intensifying, markets are becoming more competitive, and Uganda’s youthful population is searching for opportunities. Digital agriculture, if harnessed effectively, can make farming more resilient, more profitable, and more attractive to the next generation.

This will however, not happen by chance. It requires deliberate political commitment, a coordinated national strategy, and strong collaboration between government, the private sector, academia, and farmer organisations. Uganda therefore has a choice. To let digital agriculture, evolve in a fragmented, piecemeal manner that benefits only a few, or to seize the moment and craft a comprehensive national strategy that ensures no farmer is left behind. If we choose the latter, we will not only safeguard our food security but also position agriculture as a driver of inclusive growth in the digital era. The time to act is now. Good thing; the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries with support from FAO have embarked on crafting a national agriculture digital strategy. That’s the future we should strive for.

Ms Rachael Ayebale is the communications officer, Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries.







