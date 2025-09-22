An empty chair in the Hague: Northern Uganda’s unfinished justice

In the sterile halls of The Hague, on September 9, the International Criminal Court (ICC) marked a historic milestone: its first confirmation of charges hearing held in absentia. The case against Joseph Kony, the elusive leader of the Lord's Resistance Army (LRA), unfolded before an empty chair—a stark symbol of the court's reach and its limits. Prosecutors presented 39 counts of war crimes and crimes against humanity—murder, rape, sexual slavery, child soldier recruitment—allegedly orchestrated by Kony between July 2002 and December 2005 in northern Uganda. Yet, as deliberations begin—with a decision due by November—this proceeding stirs profound ambivalence.

Personally, as a Ugandan from the north who once lived in an internally displaced people (IDP) camp in Lacekocot, Pader District, fed on World Food Programme rations, and today still finds myself mingling with non-rehabilitated LRA victims lingering with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) in my village community, it feels like a “mockery.” Reawakening old horrors without Kony in the dock, 38 years after his 1987 insurgency began, seems performative—a distant spectacle for millions yearning for tangible closure. The LRA’s birth was no accident, rooted in the unrest that followed Kony’s rise. A former altar boy from Odek Village, Kony founded the group amid Acholi grievances against President Museveni’s 1986 takeover, which many in the north saw as southern domination.

Museveni’s military campaigns, like Operation North in 1991, displaced more than 1.8 million into squalid camps, breeding deep resentment. By 2003, as LRA atrocities peaked—abductions exceeding 60,000, per UN estimates,Museveni made a bold move: referring the northern Uganda “situation” to the ICC, the court’s first self-referral by any country. This invited scrutiny of LRA crimes post-July 2002, when Uganda ratified the Rome Statute, limiting charges to that evidentiary-rich window despite earlier savagery. Strategically, it globalised the fight, pressuring Kony while securing Western aid. Against this backdrop of despair, however, hope flickered in 2006 with the Juba peace talks in South Sudan.

Kony’s delegation engaged earnestly, signing ceasefires and addressing land rights. Northerners rallied, Acholi elders invoking the reconciliation ritual mato oput, while musician Lucky Bosmic Otim’s reggae anthem Peace Return to Northern Uganda blared from radios, its Luo lyrics pleading, “Stop the senseless war and return home.” But in April 2008, Kony refused the final accord, decrying ICC warrants as “hypocrisy.” Fearing arrest, he vanished into the DRC’s Garamba Forest, splintering the LRA and prolonging instability.

That hypocrisy cuts even deeper, casting a long shadow over the process because Museveni's referral covered all parties, yet the ICC issued warrants solely for LRA leaders—Kony, Vincent Otti, and others—ignoring Ugandan People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) abuses, yet Human Rights Watch documented UPDF horrors, like the 1989 Mukura Massacre suffocating 69 civilians; rapes and torture in camps; forced displacements arguably rivalling LRA numbers in civilian toll. The prosecutor's office examined these but cited insufficient evidence, a claim met with scepticism.

Its selective justice: rebels prosecuted, state shielded, so the question of blame between government and rebels still stands, emphasising the eroded trust in this process. Ultimately, I appreciate that this case holds symbolic value, reminding us that justice has no expiry date and that we must embrace even the smallest attempts to achieve it. For Uganda’s north, true reckoning demands balance—prosecuting all sides, integrating local healing, and capturing Kony. Until then, The Hague's empty chair echoes unfulfilled promises, a reminder that justice, like peace, remains elusive.

Denis Yub is a human rights activist



