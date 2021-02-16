Plan for the unexpected in 2021

The year 2020 was a tough year for businesses and business entrepreneurs. However, business operators did the best they could in the circumstances. We emerged from the lockdown having learned hard but invaluable lessons about preparing for the unexpected as well as 2021. Now, they have a chance to start anew.

Poet Maya Angelou once said: “Do the best you can until you know better. Then when you know better, do better.”

This is the time of the year when many businesses and business leaders are reviewing plans and strategies and solidifying them as we tackle the road to recovery, while others are taking the bold step to start businesses of their own.



We have come to terms with the degree of uncertainty that is looming, and as we embark on this journey collectively as a country, I thought I would share some tips that I believe will be key to preparing for successful business this year:

First, before any planning and forecasting is done, there must be a general level of personal and organisational optimism. The toll due to the Covid-19 pandemic has been heavy for many and disastrous for others.

However, we must deliberately cling to optimism and use our energy to shape the future for the better.

Gabriele Oettingen, a professor of Psychology at New York University and an expert in motivation and mental contrasting says optimistic people are more likely to invest, act and put effort into achieving their goals. She adds: “High optimism will predict high effort and success.”

While we must be realistic in the face of adversity, there is no winning in playing small, so let us develop ambitious plans that challenge complacency and paint a picture of the bright future we hope to see.

Advertisement

Second, we must set clear ambitions for innovation and the speed with which these innovations are incorporated. All worthwhile change results from adopting fresh approaches to situations and challenges.

This is necessary whether we are optimising the existing products, adding new products, entering new markets, or turning ideas into real investment opportunities.

Businesses that have achieved some measure of success amid the pandemic are those that have experimented with creative approaches to problems and increased the speed with which they made and implemented decisions.

In Uganda, for example, Kikuubo Online, which launched in 2019 as a wholesale e-commerce platform for fast-moving consumer goods targeting bulk buyers like shops and supermarkets, switched gears in May 2020, following the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

It started offering retail services to everyday people seeking to buy the same items in household quantities.

Elsewhere, lots of businesspeople, who had stores in malls and arcades, moved their merchandise to their homes and utilised social media channels such as Facebook and WhatsApp to continue serving their customers, taking the added convenience of door-to-door deliveries using boda bodas.

The latter were not allowed to transport passengers at the time. Many of these have not returned to the malls or arcades and have completely transferred their businesses to the online space.

This innovative and quick-acting mindset will be necessary for businesses to move from a state of indecision and complacency to the required energy and direction needed to implement and sustain growth in 2021.

Third is the issue of being flexible and being able to readjust plans in the face of change. Flexible strategies will be key to emerging challenging and complexities.

Businesses should constantly try different strategies to suit changing environments because one approach will seldom work for the uncertainty we are facing.

Finally, culture is king. Management consultant and author Peter Drucker, once said: “Culture eats strategy for breakfast,” which simply means that no matter how effective your strategy may be, it will be rendered obsolete if you don’t have the right culture in place.

Without culture, a business leader is simply a one-person show dictating orders that his team will follow without fully grasping their purpose, which limits productivity.

But, with the right culture in place, every member of the team is aligned to a shared purpose and mindset, which drives them and eventually the business towards the desired vision.

For 2021, we must set the bar high for ourselves and our businesses and prioritise optimism, innovation and quick execution.

Alvin Mbugua is the managing director, Uganda Breweries Ltd



