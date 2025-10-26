‘Road thefty’, road safety, and why I will vote for candidate Museveni

Folks, Shs5m is big money - in any language. And the UGX is one of the strongest currencies in the world; so when you get Shs5m, just give God the glory. In the early hours of October 22, a multi-vehicle collision on the Kampala–Gulu Highway at Kitaleba Village, Kiryandongo District, involving two long-distance buses, a lorry, and a smaller vehicle, killed 46 and injured 60. President Museveni directed the State House Comptroller to immediately disburse Shs5m to each bereaved family and Shs1m to each injured person. Mzee is so kind. And visionary! Very enlightened! On the evening of May 25, 2018, a bus collided with a tractor and a lorry in Nanda Village, Kiryandongo District, killing 22.

Mzee sent Shs5m to each family of the deceased and Shs3m to each injured person. On August 18, 2019, in Kyambura Trading Centre, Kicwamba Sub-county, Rubirizi District, a fuel tanker lost control, overturned, and burst into flames, killing many people and destroying property. His Excellency sent Shs5m to each bereaved family and Shs1m to each injured person. On March 14, 2023, a Sino-truck rammed into a classroom block at Kasaka Secondary School in Kanoni Town Council, Gomba District, killing four students and injuring dozens. Similar amounts were paid. Standard Operating Procedure! As a true East African Community patriarch, Mzee is nice, even to Kenyans. On May 26, 2019, a taxi ran into a group of Kenyan Catholic pilgrims walking along the Iganga–Jinja highway near Bulaga Village, Mayuge District, killing four and injuring seven.

Mzee gave each deceased’s family Shs2m, and each injured person walked away with a good million each. I even feel rich, just talking about this! The Public Accounts Committee of Parliament observed, in September, that Ugandan roads are more than three times more expensive than in other countries. It’s obvious that, quite literally, roads are being stolen! We have enough money to do what serious nations do: for example, build a one-way Kampala-Gulu highway and then build, separately, afar off, a one-way Gulu-Kampala highway, so that head-on collisions never occur and thereby save lives. In short, “road thefty” has compromised road safety.

I have recently had the pleasure of reading very critical Harvard University papers, by our own Prof Vinand M. Nantulya and Michael R. Reich, who argue that road accidents in developing countries should be recognised as a full-blown public-health epidemic — not just an engineering or transport problem. They propose a dual strategy for prevention and control: first, designing context-sensitive interventions that recognise that developing countries face mixed traffic flows, large pedestrian and cycle loads, low resources, fragmented institutions, and weak enforcement. Second, committed policy actions across the four “E”s — Enforcement (of speed, drink-driving, seat-belts, helmets), Education (of drivers, pedestrians, passengers), Engineering (safe vehicle design, road layout, traffic-calming, protected vulnerable-user space) and Emergency care (trauma and post-crash health-system readiness).

But for us in the National Resistance Movement (NRM)...we don’t agree. Who do these Harvard professors think they are? They are obscurantist! Agents of imperialism! Our professors at Kyankwanzi Leadership Institute are even better than these Harvard people. Hopeless! Why expend effort on drafting transport-sector reforms — tightening oversight on overloaded lorries, rethinking the road system, enforcing tyre or speed regulations—when there’s a far simpler solution? Just wait for the next crash, and watch the compensation flowing generously. Me, I think (and that’s bad English, but let’s focus on the issue) that this is amazing! So, when January 15 comes, I will be voting for Mzee – so that we protect the gains.

Mr Tegulle is an advocate of the High Court of Uganda.









