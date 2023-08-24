 You’ll only secure your child’s future by investing in Champion Gudo’s

I had an opportunity to speak to a Rotary Club last week, about mentorship. They had requested that I speak about the boy child, as that was their theme for this month. More so now, a couple of Ugandans spent a good part of this week discussing Champion Gudo and whether he should be allowed into the supposedly elite Kampala Parents School.

Champion Gudo is an eight-year-old entertainer and sidekick of the equally enigmatic B-rate singer, Alien Skin. They represent the ghetto as it has been known and stereotyped to be. In a long-winding badly written post, a parent, alleging association with Kampala Parents School, argued against the school admitting the young man on scholarship.

The reasoning really is that admitting low-lifes who are born and raised in slums, to schools where parents are paying through the nose isn’t right. First, because why is a very poor child accessing premium education at no cost yet others have to pay expensively for it. Basically, why is access to quality education getting subsidised for the poorest and roughest, using funds of the rich.

The other argument that this alleged parent advanced was that the young man is really part of the wretched of the earth. That he is of a bad character and will bring his bad and undesired manners and contaminate the well raised children of the school. Again, the rant itself isn’t well-written so the bad and uninformed argument gets muddled even more. But here are some statistics that I shared with the Rotarians, that might help inform the debate — for both the opposers, proposers, and the house at large. Uganda has an estimated 8.5 million children in primary school. On average, we admit about 1.8 million learners in Primary One, every year. The National Council for Higher Education also says that there are a little over 190,000 students enrolled in university. We graduate about 40,000 per year. What this means is that only 2 percent of our learners stay the entire education cycle (16 years) and graduate. Or, in even simpler terms, if you took 100 children to Primary One today, only two will graduate from university in 16 years. Now, not everyone must go to university. In fact the global average is as low, but that should be no consolation for Uganda.

You see the problem for us is that productive work and decent incomes are closely linked — in fact intertwined — with level and quality of education. So the picture is grim when you consider that majority of our school dropouts happen at primary level. This means that those who make it to the highest level of education have such little time to celebrate the feat before the reality of the dependency burden and expectations from those who invested and/or fell off the gravy train along the way hits home.

The Ministry of Gender also says 41 percent of the supposed labour force (16–65 years) cannot be accounted for. They are not in education, not in training and not in employment. So, if you have a population component like this, you are, obviously, going to have eight Champion Gudos for every child in Kampala Parents School or whichever school your child goes to. The problem is, they will have the same needs and dreams, and will inevitably compete for the same scarce resources — because we are not educating well enough to have the right mindset and orientation to drive innovation and productivity.

What do you think is going to happen to the two, when the 98 don’t have food to eat? When they don’t have opportunities to make ends meet? When they realise that there is no way to realise their dreams because everything goes to the 2 percent first? That is why the argument on whether to admit Champion Gudo into Kampala Parents School or not is a nullity. He already goes to school — it’s quality notwithstanding. The major test for everyone who cares is to figure out how he stays in school for as long as he possibly can because his odds are not looking good. And the reason why that should be the concern for every parent with a child at Kampala Parents School or schools in the same income brackets — and even higher — is because the odds of your children’s safety and survival aren’t looking too good if 98 percent of the other citizens they will be living in Uganda with won’t access opportunities.

Mr Rukwengye is the founder, Boundless Minds.