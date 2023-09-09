What explains the dichotomy between corporate Uganda and political Uganda?

I was invited to the send-off ceremony of one of Uganda’s finest corporate Titans – Mr Japheth Kato.

He was handing over the reins as board chairman of the Uganda Breweries Limited to Jimmy Mugerwa, who – in his own right – has earned the corporate titan title that’s reserved for a very small club in Uganda.

It was a high calibre event where, if the cocktails didn’t knock you out, then truly the guest list and attendance would do the job just as fine. All of Uganda’s top taxpaying companies’ CEO’s were in the room falling over each other to wish Japheth a happy retirement.

It was a merry and cheery event that got me deeply asking; what about Uganda’s corporate class and culture didn’t make it to our political culture?

At the helm of Uganda’s politics, retirement, the kind Japheth was embarking on, is rarely heard of. Electoral defeats often deliver the retirement package for politicians or cabinet reshuffles take them out of the limelight.

The culture around political office has been built in a dangerously steeped way that the only way down is an embarrassingly loud thud that leaves destruction and shame in its wake. Even seasoned politicians barely get – or deserve - a decent send off when their time comes. But it’s also so embarrassingly empty how politicians have no firm targets to which their legacies can be measured to.

From a purely ethnographic point, corporate titans of today shared the same tough history that politicians today did. Every family breakdown occasioned by violent political culture, the rampage of HIV/Aids at the turn of the century, the complete decline and collapse of the economy in 1970’s – all of that, they endured

So the question endures, why do they act and behave different from their political compatriots? Why is corporate Uganda able to deliver tax revenues, profit margins for multinationals, strong institutions and well run companies while political Uganda is unable to fix roads, put up street lights or even simply attend parliamentary sittings?

That broken link in cultures stands out as something to be studied because it might contain some good answers for our country’s future. It also might be that a marriage of cultures is due.

A small highlight from the sendoff was that the political representative at the function was the only one moving with a Special Forces Guard in the event, his speech was laid out on the dais by the guard and a microphone fumigated before they spoke.

The irony wasn’t lost that in this room of people that manage balance sheets larger than this political representative’s budget line from the tax payers were unbothered and untethered as they socially interacted.