 Yona Kanyomozi was a good conversationalist

The year 1985 was designated as the International Youth Year. The national celebrations for Uganda were held in Rukungiri at an event graced by President Milton Obote.

The master of ceremonies was Olanya Olenge (Deputy Minister for Culture and Community Development). Kamuli Boys Primary School Brass Band squared off with the famous Okello’s Police Brass Band.

I was part of the youth delegation from Kasese. Unlike these days where young people are advised to ‘create Saccos or join the LDUs’, UPC’s student youth movement was structured. To belong, one had to have a constituency: mine was the Young Farmers of Uganda Association.

The youth representatives for Kasese were Baker Mukirania (former speaker of Kasese Municipality), George Mukirania (former mayor of Mpondwe Lhubiriha Town Council), and the late Festo Mumbere (UPDF-CMI). Looks like I am the only one who stayed true to my UPC.

The registration was at Makobore High School, Kinyashano, where Mr Sabiti Bijangwa was the only Mukonzo I knew. We had been schoolmates at Kisinga Primary School. Mr Bijwanga now works with Parliament of Uganda.

Later in the evening, some ministers came to Makobore High School to check on the delegates. I remember Dr James Rwanyarare (under whose docket the youth portfolio fell), Yona Kanyomozi and others. When the ministers reached near me, I stretched out my hand in a greeting gesture. It is Kanyomozi, the minister for Co-operatives and Marketing, who stopped to shake my small hand. He asked me where I was from. ‘Kasese’, I responded.

And that’s how Kanyomozi became the first minister with whom I shook hands. When I told my father about it, he said he also shook hands with Kakonge, the minister for Co-operatives in the first Obote Administration.

When I heard about the death of Kanyomozi, I was shocked. I used to be a frequent visitor to the famous Kampala Club when Kanyomozi was its chairperson. I was researching on Kampala Club as a residue of the colonial attitude of exclusivity that still resides in the post-colonial African elite.

He gave me all the time. And need I say the several free lunches I had on him? In the middle of our interviews on Kampala Club, I suggested that he should write his memoires. Indeed we had about half a dozen sessions of recorded conversations specifically on his life’s journey.

I am here to mourn Kanyomozi, the first Ugandan minister with whom I shook hands when I was still wet behind the ears. I don’t even qualify to write his eulogy but I must confess he was such a good conversationalist who kept stuffing me with anecdotes from his childhood.

When the unfortunate incident of January 25, 1971 (as Obote used to refer to the military coup that toppled his first government) occured, Kanyomozi was working on a UN project that indentified particular towns that would be developed as industrial towns. “We had done Tororo, Mbarara and Kasese. In fact when the January 1971 coup happened, we were working on Kampala’s Ntinda Industrial Area,” he told me.

In the war against the Idi Amin government, Kanyomozi was with the Save Uganda Movement (SUM) along with many others like Ateker Ejalu. He also told me that he helped President Museveni with some arithmetic concepts.

On his return from exile, Mr Kabonero (Ambassador Richard Kabonero’s dad) was the first person to give him a cow. It is Dr Martin Aliker who did a dental test on him before he left for America (in 1950s) and later UK where he joined London School of Economics.

Rest in Peace Mzee Yona Kanyomozi.