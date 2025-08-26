100-day campaign period: A recipe for electoral inequality

In July 22, 2025, Uganda's Electoral Commission released its roadmap for the 2025/2026 general elections, allocating exactly 100 days for presidential campaigns—from October 4, 2025, to January 12, 2026. While this timeline may appear reasonable on paper, it reveals a fundamental flaw in our electoral system that threatens democratic competition in Uganda.

Consider the practical challenge: 146 districts, 100 days, and a road network that remains woefully inadequate across much of the country. For any presidential candidate to meaningfully engage with voters beyond hurried rallies and superficial slogans, this timeframe is simply insufficient. The situation becomes even more problematic when we factor in documented campaign violence, from the tragic November 2020 killings following incidents in Luuka and Kalangala to recent violent disruptions during the Kawempe by-election.

When I posed this question to Electoral Commission Chairperson Justice Simon Byabakama during his recent visit to Uganda Christian University, his response was telling. He cited Article 61(2) of the Constitution and Section 2 of the Presidential Elections Act 2005, explaining that elections must occur within the first 30 days of the last 122 days of the current presidential term. Extending the campaign period, he argued, would create a leadership vacuum. While this constitutional interpretation may be technically correct, it raises a troubling question: Why has the Electoral Commission not advocated for reforms addressing these obvious inadequacies?

Perhaps more damaging than the compressed timeline is the stark inequality in how campaign activities are enforced. While official campaigns have yet to begin, President Museveni—the sole NRM presidential candidate—has been crisscrossing the country under the guise of Parish Development Model tours. These events, along with frequent NRM rallies at Kololo, thanksgiving functions from ministers as de facto campaign activities, giving the incumbent an insurmountable head start.

This stands in sharp contrast to the treatment of Opposition figures. Dr Sulaiman Namwooza was recently denied permission to hold a thanksgiving event in Jinja even when security had earlier okayed his function. Hon Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu of the National Unity Platform can barely hold consultative meetings beyond his Magere home without facing teargas and arrests of supporters—even when official permission has been granted.

The Electoral Commission's primary mandate extends far beyond organising election day logistics. It must ensure a level playing field for all political actors throughout the entire electoral process. An election encompasses all activities leading up to, during, and after voters cast their ballots. By failing to address these glaring disparities, the Electoral Commission appears either unwilling or unable to fulfil its constitutional role.

The current trajectory suggests that the 2025/2026 elections will be neither free nor fair before they even officially begin. When one candidate enjoys months of unchecked campaigning while others face systematic restrictions, the outcome is predetermined regardless of voter preferences.

Uganda deserves better than electoral theatre dressed up as democracy. We need constitutional reforms that reflect the practical realities of reaching voters across the fragmented districts with limited infrastructure.

For the candidates to meaningfully engage with the electorate. We need equal enforcement where all political activities—whether labelled as development tours, party rallies, or campaign events—face the same rules regardless of the organiser's political affiliation.

Most importantly, we need an Electoral Commission that demonstrates genuine independence by actively protecting the rights of political actors, whether opposition or incumbents, and ensuring equal access to voters, not merely citing constitutional constraints when challenged.

As Uganda approaches another election cycle, we must ask ourselves: Are we building a democracy or merely performing one? The answer may determine not just who leads us, but whether future elections will have any meaning at all. The Electoral Commission still has time to address these concerns. The question is whether it has the will to do so.